‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Spoilers So Far

Big Little Lies is slated to premiere on June 9, and fans of the drama series can’t wait to find out what will happen in the second season.

A trailer for Season 2 of the show dropped on April 14, sparking anticipation for the highly-anticipated series. Perhaps one of the most exciting spoilers that fans are well aware of at this point is the addition of Meryl Streep to the show’s cast. Streep will play Mary Louise Weight, Perry’s mother. In the trailer, she chillingly tells Madeline, “I want to know what happened that night. I’m very tempted to ask you, but I don’t think I would get the truth, would I?”

We also see the famous Monterey moms telling one another, “We’re kidding ourselves if we think people will stop talking… It’s going to get us. It’s going to get us all.”

So what will go down this season? What will happen to the women after the death of Celeste’s husband, Perry?

In a September 2018 interview with Refinery 29, Zoe Kravitz teased, “There is a lot more of Bonnie in season two. It’s kind of interesting the way it worked out. If there had only been one season, it would have been a bit of a bummer. It’s interesting to have saved that for the second season, especially seeing what happens at the end of season one. Now [we’re] revealing who she is, why she is the way she is, and why she did what she did. I don’t think you will be disappointed.”

As many fans have pointed out, Bonnie’s father was abusive in the books, which could be what motivated her to push Perry off the stair ledge. We also know that both of Bonnie’s parents have been cast this season, meaning light will be shed on her family situation. Bonnie’s father will be played by Martin Donovan, and her mother will be played by Crystal Fox.

And what can we make of the show’s official description? In February 2019, HBO revealed, “The new season explores the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…and the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.”

It’s the latter part of that description that has fans curious about whether there could be another death. In the words of Style Caster, “That’s pretty much a confirmation that someone will be hurt, and though it doesn’t necessarily mean that there will be another murder, it’s not denying it either.”

There is also speculation on the Ed and Madeline front. In the season 1 finale, Madeline admitted to Jane that she was cheating on Ed with Joseph, but Ed is still in the dark. This season, it’s likely that Ed will learn about his wife’s affair, which could mean a potential divorce– at the very least, a riff in their marriage.

This season will include seven episodes, directed and executive produced by Andrea Arnold. Be sure to tune into the premiere on June 9.