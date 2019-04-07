Jason Aldean Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jason Aldean has four children between his two marriages. The country superstar has talked openly about how own childhood, and how raising a large family has been a blessing. “For me to have a big family, like this growing family, it’s pretty cool. It wasn’t like that for me growing up, so it’s a different vibe,” he told Taste of Country.

“I love being a dad,” he added. “I think that’s probably the coolest thing you can be is a parent and raise kids, and see what they turn into.” Learn more about Aldean’s children and the rest of his family below.

1. He Has 2 Daughters, Keeley & Kendyl Aldean, With His First Wife Jessica

Keeley Ann Aldean was born on February 14, 2003 and is now 16-years-old. Her younger sister, Kendyl Aldean, was born on August 20, 2007, and is now 11 years-old. Both are the children of Aldean and his first wife Jessica Ussery, whom he was married to from 2001 to 2013.

Keeley is following in her dad’s musical footsteps, and has recently taken up guitar. “She just came up to me a couple months ago and said she wanted to start learning how to play guitar,” Aldean revealed. “I was like, ‘Well, okay, what do you want to learn? Do you want to learn how to play rhythm? Rhythm acoustic, kinda like I play?’ She was like ‘No. I want to play like Slash, from Guns N’ Roses.’”

Kendyl has a strong relationship with her siblings, but she is reportedly closest with her baby brother Memphis. Aldean talked about their bond in a 2018 interview. “They’ve been really good with him [Memphis], you know, both of them — but especially Kendyl,” he shared. “She’s the one who wants to really help out a lot — feed him, burp him and change him. She sits there on the couch with him and watches TV and hangs out with him.”

2. He Has a Son Named Memphis Aldean With His Current Wife Brittany

Aldean married Brittney Kerr in 2015, and they welcomed their first child on December 1, 2017. Memphis holds a special place in the singer’s heart, as he is the first boy in his family. “The first boy in the family on both sides is kind of a special thing for everybody,” he explained. “Both sides of our families are full of girls. I have two, my sister’s got three, [Brittany’s] sister has got two, and so there are no boys at all.”

Brittney said that she and Aldean initially had a hard time conceiving. “We had a really hard time getting pregnant and went through about a year and a half of failed attempts,” she told Country Living. “Finally, I got pregnant with Memphis which was awesome because Jason always wanted a boy.”

During a radio interview with Bobby Bones, Aldean said that becoming a father again after a decade was a difficult process. “I think it probably helps because I kind of know what to expect, but also I think every kid’s different, you know?” he reasoned. “And it’s been a long time since I’ve had a baby at home. I think anytime a new baby is in your house, it’s tough, just trying to figure them out, their personalities and I forgot how much they eat! It’s all the time, man, like every two hours.”

3. They Gave Birth to Daughter Navy Blue Aldean In February

Aldean and his wife welcomed daughter Navy Blue on February 4, 2019. When asked about the baby’s unique name, Aldean said that it was a compromise between what him and his wife wanted. “Like with Memphis, we made a list of names that we liked, and we’d go back every once in a while, and names that had fallen off we’d take off the list,” he told Taste of Country.

“Britt wanted to name Memphis ‘Roman’ and I wasn’t really feeling it,” he revealed. “So when it came time for Navy, she asked, ‘Do you care if we give her the middle name Rome?’ and I was like, ‘Works for me.’ I wanted them to have unique names — not weird, but unique. Having a name like Jason, it doesn’t get much more common. I wanted them to have something a little cooler than that, but not like, crazy. I felt like both of their names were different. I don’t know anybody else with those names.”

Brittney said that while they’re close in age, Memphis and Navy Blue couldn’t be more different in personality. “She is so calm compared to him. I don’t know if it’s just a girl thing, but she is so sweet and her demeanor is completely different,” she revealed. “Whereas Memphis has always been a wild man!”

4. His Father Barry Williams Inspired Him to Pursue a Musical Career

When Aldean appeared on the PBS special Breaking Big, he talked about how his father Barry helped shaped his passion for country. He recalls how his father and uncle would sit in the living room and listen to songs by Merle Haggard and George Jones, and how his passion stemmed from wanting to impress them. “Really, I started wanting to sing just so I could sit in the room with those guys,” he admitted.

Aldean said that his father bought him a cheap guitar with the promise that if he learned to play, he’d buy him a better one. “I really didn’t have anything else to do,” he said. “So I started trying to learn songs, and you look up and you’ve been doing it for five or six hours straight. A couple of months later I was teaching him stuff, and so true to his word, he bought me a nice guitar.”

“I look around now, and believe me, I’m very aware of how fortunate I am,” he concluded. “It’s cool, because I’ve been able to pay back my parents for helping me out all those years, and kinda giving me a kick in the butt when I needed it.”

5. He Says He Doesn’t Want to Have Any More Children

Aldean has said that he’s reluctant to have any more children with wife Brittney. “I have zero plans,” he told Taste of Country. “To me, four healthy kids, I would feel blessed to have that. And Britt has been pregnant for two years so I don’t think she’s in any hurry to jump back into that, either.”

In a recent interview, the country star doubled down on his claims, saying that his “baby-making days” are done with. “Me and Memphis are definitely outnumbered,” he joked. “But it’s going to be fun, we’re excited. I think this is officially the end of my baby-making days. If I’ve got anything to do with it, it is.”

Brittney is similarly ready to settle down. “Becoming a mom in general has been kind of a shock, just because our lifestyle is so busy,” she explained. “[Jason] is on the road a majority of the year so I’m just used to going along with him and traveling, and kind of doing whatever we want. So when we had kids, everything changed. But being a mom is such an amazing thing.”