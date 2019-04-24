Warriors’ Steph Curry Inspired Son of Jay-Z’s Ex Manager

Entrepreneur Damon “Boogie” Dash has had success in the entertainment industry. An accomplished EDM dj, he’s the co-founder of Chipz Cookies and Dusko Whiskey and a list of other business ventures.

Dash is also the namesake of his father, Roc-A-Fella co-founder and media mogul, Damon Dash.

Worth noting: Dash is officially launching his streaming network, Dame Dash Studios.

Per HipHopDx:

Beta-testing via their YouTube profile for a while now, it is set to officially launch on April 3rd. Touted as a platform for “millennial trendsetters,” it offers a range of exclusive series, original movies, and documentaries. First teased back in 2016 as a partnership with FilmOn with the goal of delivering original motivational programming, with Dame Dash TV being the cornerstone, the platform is quite robust, satisfying a range of interests from business to travel, music, health, comedy, fashion, and more. Before his latest ventures, Dash served as Jay-Z’s manager and business partner at Roc-A-Fella Records.

In 1999, Dash organized a tour for Jay-Z which made $19 million.

Boogie Dash tells Scoop B Radio that he has learned a lot from his dad.

“Well the advantage that I have over a lot of people is that he opened the doors for me,” Dash told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“And, he taught me everything he knows. So I’m him plus what I know.”

The younger Dash compared his industry learning curve to a certain current member of the Golden State Warriors.

“It’s like Stephen Curry,” he said.

“Yeah, his dad can shoot too,” Boogie Dash tells Scoop B Radio.

“But Stephen Curry can SHOOT! Like he can shoot from anywhere. So I feel the same way. My dad taught me how to be humble and keep my head on my shoulders and to keep fighting and that an L isn’t ever failing. But an L is when you completely stop doing what you’re trying to do.”

If you’re tardy to the party: Steph Curry’s dad, Dell Curry is a retired 16 year NBA vet who played for the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors.

Steph now plays for the Warriors and his other son, Seth plays for the Portland Trail Blazers.

“Nothing happens overnight,” says Dash.

“That’s a false statement that people should just stop saying because you know, people will do whatever they’re doing for a year straight and then eventually get one out the park. But you know, I have a lot of advantages and I got to see the game hands on.”