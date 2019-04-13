What Time Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ on TV Tonight? 4/13

Saturday Night Live continues tonight on NBC. The show will air at 8:30 p.m. PST or 11:30 pm EST, depending on your time zone. It will be hosted by actress Emma Stone, and K-pop group BTS will be featured as the musical act.

Stone, as many people know, is an actress who won the Oscar for her performance in 2016’s La La Land. She’s also been nominated for her roles in 2014’s Birdman and 2018’s The Favourite. This will be Stone’s fourth time hosting, as she’s been featured in several popular skits over the years. Some of the most notable include her tribute to Gilda Radner’s Roseanne Roseannadanna, and her “unsexy” makeup session with then-boyfriend Andrew Garfield.

Emma Stone Will Host SNL for the 4th Time In Her Career

In a promo for the episode, Stone throws a slumber party with cast members Kate McKinnon, Melissa Villaseñor, Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim. They eagerly await the arrival of BTS, and talk about how much they love the group. “I am camping out on this stage until BTS gets here,” Stone says while wearing BTS pajamas.

This isn’t Stone’s first time referencing K-pop, either. Back in 2015, she revealed that she was “obsessed” with the Korean music genre in an interview with Conan O’Brien. “It’s a global phenomenon,” she said, citing Girls Generation and 2NE1 as some of her favorites. “It’s beyond excellent. It’s the best thing you’ve ever seen. I don’t even know how to describe it, it’s just so addictive.”

Stone Said That She’s Thrilled to See Musical Guest BTS Perform Live

During Stone’s recent appearance on The Tonight Show, she revealed that she involuntarily shrieked during BTS’ soundcheck performance. “I‘m actually not kidding,“ she told Jimmy Fallon. “It came out of my body, like ’Aaah!’ Like it was a chemical reaction happened.” Stone will next appear in Zombieland: Double Tap, which is set for release on October, 11, and is a sequel to the 2009 comedy.

BTS will be making their SNL debut tonight. The group have had a huge week, as they broke the record for most YouTube plays in 24 hours with their single “Boy With Luv.” They also released an accompanying EP titled Map of the Soul: Persona. BTS spoke with Billboard about their success, and how they wish to stay true to their musical roots.

BTS Will Be Making Their Musical Debut on SNL

“They’re just goals — we don’t want to change our identity or our genuineness to get the number one,” said group member RM. “Like if we sing suddenly in full English, and change all these other things, then that’s not BTS. We’ll do everything, we’ll try. But if we couldn’t get number one or number five, that’s okay.” The group also discussed the pressure of being compared to the world’s biggest musical act, the Beatles.

“Sometimes it feels really embarrassing when someone calls us a 21st-century Beatles or something like that,” RM added. “But if they want to call us a boy band, then we’re a boy band. If they want to call us a boy group, we’re a boy group. If they want to call us K-pop, then we’re cool with K-pop.”