How to Stream Beyonce’s ‘Homecoming’ Doc & Album

Beyonce has treated fans to a new documentary and live album. Both are titled Homecoming, and revolve around her 2018 performance at Coachella. For those who would like to watch the doc and stream the album online, however, we’ve got the details on how to do so for free.

How to Stream ‘Homecoming’ Documentary on Netflix

How to Stream the ‘Homecoming’ Album on Apple Music

You can stream Beyonce’s live album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Beyonce’s Homecoming will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Beyonce’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial.