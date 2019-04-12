‘The Orville’ Season 2 Episode 12 Cast: Who Are the Special Guests & Cameos on ‘Sanctuary’?

After a long hiatus, The Orville is finally back and rumors even before the show aired indicated that some of the best special guests yet were going to be in tonight’s episode, called “Sanctuary.” Season 2 Episode 12 airs at 9 p.m. Eastern. Here’s a look at who we’re expecting to see tonight. We will update this story if any of these guests do not appear, or if new guests are revealed as the show airs.

The synopsis for Sanctuary reads: “Ed discovers that Moclans aboard the Orville are harboring a secret.”

Victor Garber will be in tonight’s episode, according to photos released by FOX. He plays an admiral in the Planetary Union and has been on the show before. Garber’s many other credits include Power (Simon), Legends of Tomorrow (Dr. Martn Stein), The Flash, Supergirl, Difficult People, Motive (Neville), The Slap (Narrator), Web Therapy (Kip), Republic of Doyle, Deception (Robert), Damages, Charlie’s Angels (Charles), Flashpoint, Eli Stone (Jordan), ReGenesis (Oliver), Justice (Ron), Alias (Jack Bristow), and more.

Ron Canada, Kelly Hu, and Ted Danson will also be guest stars tonight, according to the photo above released by Fox.

Ted Danson has appeared frequently on the show as Admiral Perry. Danson currently plays Michael on The Good Place, and has been on many other shows including CSI, Damages, Becker, Ink, and of course Cheers.

Ron Canada has also been on The Orville before, appearing as Admiral Tucker in 2017 episodes. His many other appearances include House of Cards (Vincent Abruzzo), Seven Seconds (Pastor Adler), Jack Ryan (Bobby Vig), Designated Survivor, The Strain (Mayor George Lyle), Boston Legal (Willard Reese), Weeds, The West Wing (Theodore Barrow), Jack & Bobby, One on One, The Shield, City of Angels, Murder One, Live Shot, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, Stat, Dallas, and much more.

Kelly Hu is also a frequent guest star as Admiral Ozawa. Her other many credits include Arrow (China White), Young Justice, Warehouse 13, The Vampire Diaries, Army Wives, In Case of Emergency, CSI: NY, Sunset Beach, and much more.

Jonathan Frakes is directing the episode tonight, which is a big win for fans. He’s very talented and brings a lot of scifi experience with him from Star Trek. We still miss Riker.

Marina Sirtis will be in tonight’s episode, according to an interview with Jonathan Frakes. She has previously said that she was starring in an episode of The Orville this season directed by Frakes. Many viewers will remember Sirtis from her time as Troi on Star Trek: The Next Generation. (We do not, however, want to remember Troi and Riker’s appearance on the Enterprise series finale. Most fans prefer to believe that wasn’t canon.)

Frakes described tonight as a “big ambitious episode.” He also said that he was the one who suggested Marina for the part in tonight’s episode. She had about a 24-hour advance notice before appearing for filming.

Tony Todd is also appearing tonight, according to an interview with Jonathan Frakes. And Todd’s been tweeting a lot about tonight.

check out tonights episode of @TheOrville loaded w the touch of #StarTrek #Veterans hope you enjoy? — Tony Todd (@TonyTodd54) April 11, 2019

Do you remember him from when he played a Klingon?

His many other credits include The Flash (Zoom), Dead of Summer, Night of the Living Dead, Driven, Disciples, Army of the Damned, The Young and the Restless, Young Justice, Transformers Prime, Holliston, Chuck, The Event, Splatter, 24, Stargate, The District, Angel, Star Trek: Voyager, Homicide, Star Trek: The Next Generation (Kurn).

Here are some of the IMDB listings for tonight. These are not always accurate.

Regi Davis will be playing Korick, according to IMDB. His many other credits include Mindhunter (Maynard Jackson), Game Shakers, Knight Squad, Arrested Development, Mad Men, Castle, NCIS, Super Fun Night, Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds, Enterprise, and much more.

Shawn Andrew will be playing Toren, according to IMDB. His many other credits include Elementary, Law & Order SVU, Deadbeat, The Tick, Madam Secretary, Believe, The Blacklist, Law & Order, and more.

Josef Cannon will be playing a Moclan delegate, according to IMDB. He’s had numerous guest appearances on shows over the years, including The Perfect Plan, Feeling Goode, Full Love, Burned, Soldiers, War of the Worlds, 8 Simple Rules, CSI, Sister Sister, JAG, and more.

Madelyn Grace will play Olivia, according to IMDB. She’s a child actress who already is accumulating some great appearances, including The Real Santa, Gone, Portlandia, LIONS, Always, Z Nation (Lucy), and more.

Yvonne Senat Jones will play Osala, according to IMDB. Her credits include Protect and Serve, The Bobby Brown Story, SWAT, Searching for Neverland, Hand of God, Awakening, Cursed, My Crazy Ex, and more.

Mark McClain Wilson will play a Xelayan delegate, according to IMDB. His many credits include many guest appearances, shorts, and TV movies, like Last Life, Escape the Night, Ballpark Bullies, Startide, ASK, Hotel Barclay, and more.