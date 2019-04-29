‘The Voice’ 2019 Top 24 Spoilers & Judges’ Teams

Tonight, the top 24 contestants perform on The Voice 2019 live show and fans will vote on their favorite artists, with the results being announced tomorrow night. Only half of the artists will make it through to the next round, as part of the top 13. The 13th contestant will be a comeback artist.

Now let’s get into the details on tonight’s performers and what to expect from their performances. Gold Derby has reported the spoilers on what songs each contestant will sing and here is a list of the contestants on each of the judges’ season 16 teams, along with their expected performances for tonight.

TEAM ADAM LEVINE

Betsy Ade: “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” by Jet

Domenic Haynes: “Love is a Losing Game” by Amy Winehouse

Kalvin Jarvis: “Mine” by Bazzi

Mari: “Work it Out” by Beyonce

TEAM JOHN LEGEND

Celia Babini: “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac

Maelyn Jarmon: “Fallingwater” by Maggie Rogers

Jacob Maxwell: “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler

Jimmy Mowery: “Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer

Lisa Ramey: “The Weight” by The Band

Shawn Sounds: “Higher Ground” by Stevie Wonder

TEAM KELLY CLARKSON

Rebecca Howell: “Wild One” by Faith Hill

Matthew Johnson: “Ordinary People” by John Legend

Abby Kasch: “I Got the Boy” by Jana Kramer

Rod Stokes: “Midnight Rider” by Allman Brothers

Presley Tennant: “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” by Mark Ronson

Jej Vinson: “Love Lies” by Khalid

TEAM BLAKE SHELTON

Oliv Blu: “The Girl from Ipanema” by Stan Getz

Kendra Checketts: “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish

Kim Cherry: “Waterfalls” by TLC

Carter Lloyd Horne: “Heartbreak Hotel” by Elvis Presley

Gyth Rigdon: “I Want to be Loved Like That” by Shenandoah

Dexter Roberts: “Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You” by Brooks & Dunn

Selkii: “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls

Andrew Sevener: “Boots On” by Randy Houser

Blake Shelton has the most amount of contestants left on his team for season 16, with 8 singers, while Adam Levine has the least at just 4.

Viewers will have the power to vote 8 of the above artists through in the competition and each coach will be able to use one save for each of their teams. Then, the show’s “fifth coach”, Bebe Rexha, who is the face of the digital companion series The Comeback Stage, will watch the final two Comeback Artists perform for a chance to re-enter the competition. This is an opportunity for one of them to join the top 13 via Instant Save at-home voting.

Tomorrow night’s results show will air from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT, on the NBC network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes NBC (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC (live in most markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.