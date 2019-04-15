T.I. & Tiny Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

T.I. and Tiny Harris are the stars of the reality series Friends & Family Hustle. According to VH1, the series will focus on “new challenges, family drama and professional ventures” for the couple, as well as the rest of their family. T.I. and Tiny’s kids play a large role in the series.

They have three children together, as well as four from previous relationships. They also had a baby girl named Leyah, who was stillborn in 2007. Read on to learn more about their kids and the rest of the Harris family.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. They Have 3 Kids Together: Clifford, Major & Heiress Harris

T.I. and Tiny have had three kids since they started dating in. Their son Clifford Joseph Harris III was born on 25 August 2004, followed by Major Philant Harris on May 16, 2008 and Heiress Diana Harris on March 26, 2016.

During an interview with XXL, T.I. talked about fatherhood and how being honest with his kids is the best form of parenting. “Just give them the game. I think that’s what is really important; just give them the game, the game necessary to navigate yourself through life,” he said. “I try not to get caught in, ‘Okay, this is my child.’ I try to speak to them like I’m talking to just a partner of mine. I try to just give them real talk. I think that’s way more effective than trying to censor the conversation all the time.”

The rapper also said that his kids have taught him things along the way. “Man, I learned a lot. It’s hard to do. It’s something that you never really master,” he admitted. “It’s a hell of a charge to even assume responsibility for them. So you just have to be committed to it, man. You have to be committed to it and passionate about it. Put your effort and energy towards it. I can brush up on some things and be better at other things.”

2. Tiny Has Daughter Zonnique Jailee Pullins from a Previous Relationship

Zonnique was born on March 20, 1996 to parents Tiny and Zonnie “Zeboe” Pullins. She was formerly a member of the girl group OMG Girlz, and has since released solo music under her own name. Zonnique also has a recurring role on the reality series Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, and has over 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

In 2018, Zonnique changed her eye color, opting for the same cosmetic surgery that her mother used to change her eye to icy grey. She later had the procedure reversed, however, citing ocular pain and a fear that she could go blind. In Touch Weekly reports that a fan asked Zonnique whether they should do the procedure on Instagram, and she warned against it.

“I can say that the experience wasn’t the best in the long term but everyone is different. My mom’s are fine,” she responded. “My eye started bothering me, and the doctor told me that ‘you could possibly go blind.’”

3. T.I. Has Kids Messiah, Domani & Deyjah from Previous Relationships

Messiah Ya’Majesty Harris was born on February 2, 2000. He is a music producer who worked on his dad’s most recent album, Dime Trap. “He produced on the record, it’s called Light Day’,” the rapper told the Breakfast Club. “We negotiated a fair price given that this was his second placement. I think I gave him ten thousand.”

“He negotiated it,” T.I. added. “But it was dope though, it was a dope record. I negotiated with him like, if I got this beat from somebody else, what would I be willing to pay for it? You know what I mean? And I felt it was a dope beat.” Domani Harris, born March 16, 2001, is also involved in the music industry. In 2018, he was nominated for a Tony Award for his work on SpongeBob Squarepants: The Musical. Both Messiah and Domani have the same mother, Lashon Dixon.

T.I. posted a photo of Domani at the Tony Awards along with the caption: “You will accomplish great things in your life of true meaning that will give you true pleasure and peace. As true as this may be, nothing you do in life will ever bring you the satisfaction that you’ll get from witnessing your children do it sooner than you did. Congratulations son.” Deyjah Imani Harris was born on June 17, 2001. Her mother is R&B singer Ms. Nico. She has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, and currently goes by the name “Princess of Da South.”

4. Their Daughter Leyah Amore Harris Was Stillborn In March 2007

T.I. and Tiny’s second child, Leyah Amore Harris, was stillborn on March 22, 2007. According to Essence, the sac that held Leyah was split in two and they had not combined by the time she had turned 16 weeks old. Tiny talked about the trauma of losing a child, saying that she went through a period of depression. “Here I am in the hospital to have a baby, deliver it, but I’m going to go home with no baby,” she explained.

“After Leyah was born, I kept her in the room with me the whole day. They placed her in the little basket and we dressed her in an outfit and had a blanket wrapped around her,” she continued. “They came and got her because her body went cold and I wanted her back so they warmed her body again and I kept her. Everybody came to visit her and then me and [T.I.] had our time alone with her.”

In 2014, Tiny got a jewelry piece to commemorate her daughter. “Put that Angel down cause it got tainted! This symbolizes my Still born daughter,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thx to my jeweler @elliotavianne for imprinting my babies footprints in the back of the feet!! I love it!! Learn to be original.”

5. T.I.’s Sister Precious Harris Was Killed In a Car Accident In February

Precious Harris was involved in a serious car accident on February 12, 2019. People reports that she was driving with her granddaughter Kairi Chapman when she suffered an asthma attack, and inadvertently drove the vehicle into a telephone pole. She was recovered from the scene and kept in Intensive Care until her death on February 22. She was 66.

T.I. posted a tribute to his older sister on Instagram the following day. “While we are saddened that our beloved Precious is no longer with us, she will forever have a special place in our hearts and our family,” he wrote in the caption. I was such a lucky man because you were my sister. You were there every step of the way… always helping me become my best self. I/We could not have done it without you. Forever grateful.”