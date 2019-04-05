How to Watch ‘Hustle & Soul’ Season 3 Online

Hustle and Soul is back for its third season. It airs tonight on WE tv at 10 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. CT. The reality series follows Chef Lawrence Page as he runs a Brooklyn restaurant and handles the drama between him and the rest of his staff.

If you were hoping to watch the show but don’t have the We network or you do not have a cable subscription, there are definitely still options for you. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of WE TV on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

‘HUSTLE AND SOUL’ CAST: Chef Lawrence Page is heading up a staff that includes Ana, Candice, Sana, Thandi, and the “twins”, also known as Dominic and Stefen.

‘HUSTLE AND SOUL’ SEASON 3 EPISODE 1: Episode 1 is titled “Sexy Is Sexy, But Trashy Is Trashy” and the episode description reads, “Sexy staff clashes in the new Pink Tea Cup; Ana and LP have conflicting plans for Miami; Jon Jon keeps a big secret from Cola; in Brooklyn, N.Y., Thandi plots against the twins.”

‘HUSTLE AND SOUL’ SEASON 3 EPISODE 2: The second episode is called “Pool Party Madness” and the plot synopsis of the episode states, “A sexy pool party descends into chaos when Aneka attacks Cola; a staff meeting to resolve issues only makes matters worse.”

‘HUSTLE AND SOUL’ SEASON 3 EPISODE 3: The third episode is called “The Chicken King” and the plot synopsis of the episode reads, “LP loses it at Ana’s embarrassing “King of Chicken” commercial shoot; Cola gets devastating news from Jon Jon; LP is tempted by Thandi in Brooklyn, N.Y., and has to make a tough choice.”