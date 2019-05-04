Adam Sandler’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Adam Sandler is a comedian, actor, and musician. He’s starred in several popular films throughout his career, and tonight he will be returning to SNL for the first time since 1995. Given his duties as host, some fans may be wondering about Sandler’s family, and whether the funnyman has children.

Sandler has two children with his wife; Sadie and Sunny Madeline. He often talks about them in interviews, and has even cast them in comedies like Pixels and The Ridiculous 6. Learn more about Sandler and the rest of his family below.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Says His Daughters Sadie & Sunny Madeline Give Him the ‘Most Joy’ In His Life

Sandler’s daughters Sadie and Sunny Madeline were born in May 2006 and November 2008, respectively. During an interview with KVeller, the comedian admits to be a nervous wreck during Sadie’s birth. “When my kid was born, I was so nervous, I didn’t know what I felt,” he admitted. “Five minutes later, maybe 10 minutes later, it was me and the kid and a nurse.”

“We walked down alone to just check the vital signs and all that stuff,” he continued. “I had a chemical reaction in my body, where I loved the kid so much, and I was so nervous for her, and that’s when I lost my mind for the kid.” Sandler went on to say that fatherhood was a tough adjustment, but his children make it all worthwhile. “My kids give me the most joy, but there are life adjustments,” he admitted. “I don’t go out to meet anyone after 9:30 at night. I eat dinner at 6 or 7.”

During a recent appearance on The Ellen Show, Sandler talked about Sadie and how he’s “jumpy” over her getting older. “You know, I drive around with [her and] her friends and I hear them talking about boys now,” he told Ellen. “It’s amazing, the feelings I had about the same boys five years ago. When they would mention the kid’s name, I’d be like, ‘I love that kid.’ Now, I get very jumpy. They’ve got little tiny mustaches and they’re all a little tall and their bodies aren’t making much sense.”

2. His Wife Jacqueline Titone Is a Model & Actress

Sandler’s wife Jacqueline Titone is a model and actress. She began modeling as a teenager, and would go on to work for several large clothing labels during the 1990s. She made her film debut in the comedy Deuce Bigelow: Male Gigolo, which starred Rob Schneider. Schneider introduced her to Sandler, and they began dating shortly after. Titone would go on to appear in the comedies Big Daddy, Little Nicky, and Eight Crazy Nights.

Sandler and Titone got married on June 22, 2003. While raised a Christian, Titone agreed to convert to Judaism after the wedding. During filming of the 2014 comedy Blended, Sandler said that his wife encouraged him to kiss co-star Drew Barrymore with more passion. “We’re doing a nice romantic scene and I think I’m doing pretty great being as romantic as I can be and then like; OK, moving on, let’s go, that was great Drew. Good job,” the comedian said.

“And I’m walking away and I just see my wife like (shaking her head), “what’s the matter? Just please, for the sake of women, get in there and just look a little more alive’,” he added. “I’s like the best thing is that my wife loves Drew so much that she like encourages me. There’s no jealousy at all. She’s just like get in there!”

5. He Regularly Casts His Daughters In His Comedy Films

Sandler has made a habit of casting his friends and family in his films. In addition to his wife and mother, he regularly casts his daughters in supporting parts. Sadie made her debut in 2008’s Bedtime Stories, though she previously had an uncredited role in You Don’t Mess With the Zohan. She’s also appeared in Just Go With It, Grown Ups 2, The Do-Over and Sandy Wexler.

Sunny Madeline made her debut in 2010’s Grown Ups, and has since gone on to appear in Jack and Jill, That’s My Boy, and the Hotel Transylvania series. For the latter, IMDb states that Sunny Madeline provides voices for several different characters. She will provide a voice for the upcoming sequel Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

Despite casting them in his films, Sandler told that his daughters aren’t particularly interested in his work. “They beg to see them. They’re like, ‘Please, it’s not fair! Let me watch your movies. Those people always yell things at you on the street. I don’t know what the heck they’re talking about’,” he told Ellen in 2017. “I’d say about 20 minutes in I see them tuning out, and then I hear them. They’re nervous to say it, but [they’re] like, ‘Can we watch something else?’”

3. His Nephew Jared Is a Comedian & USC Graduate

Sandler has three siblings: Elizabeth, Valerie and Scott. Valerie is a dentist, and Scott is an attorney who defended his brother against a 2014 lawsuit. While none of them had a desire to pursue a film career, Scott’s son Jared caught the acting bug at an early age, and attended USC’s School of Dramatic Art. He made his debut in Sandler’s 1999 hit Big Daddy, and has since appeared in several of his uncle’s comedies.

Jared has also acted in Happy Madison productions like Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 and Father of the Year, as well as television shows like Shameless and Kevin Can Wait. He’s currently signed to the Gallagher Stewart Agency. Jared posted about his uncle’s recent comedy special, 100% Fresh, on Instagram. “The waits finally over! Tomorrow’s the day to see this insanity @adamsandler #100%fresh @netflix. I couldn’t have learned more from watching this come together,” he wrote.

5. He Credits His Father Stanley for Inspiring His Comedic Style

Sandler’s father Stanley was a huge influence on his career. During an interview with the Independent, he credits his father for inspiring his eccentric outlook on life. “I’ve been called a moron since I was about four. My father called me a moron. My grandfather said I was a moron,” he jokingly recalled. “And a lot of times when I’m driving, I hear I’m a moron. I like being a moron.”

Stanley died from lung cancer on September 9, 2003. He was 68. Sandler reflected on his passing, and how its made him more thankful for what he has. “Some things get bombed on you in life, but I still enjoy it. I’m happy to be here and I don’t want to fast-forward anything,” he explained. “You know, some parts are boring, some parts are tired but it goes away and you get back to having good times again.”

There was a tribute to Stanley during the end credits of 50 First Dates. “This movie is dedicated to Stanley Sandler,” it read. “My father, my mentor, my teacher, my coach, my idol, my hero, my family’s leader, my mom’s best friend, and by far the coolest guy I will have ever known. We will miss you every day, but we will always try to make you proud.”