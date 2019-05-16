Ayala Kirstine ‘Jumping Like a Horse’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

After going viral on German Twitter, Ayala Kirstine is a global sensation. Kirstine launched across social media and the Internet earlier this week when a viral video of her running like a horse caught fire on Twitter.

The video set to Billie Eilish’s lovely ft. Khalid, showcases Kirstine on all fours galloping around open fields and yards, looking very much like a horse.

The tweet, which has accumulated over 12 million views takes on the format of a trending Twitter meme, but instead, it is in German.

“Niemand (Nobody):

Absolut Niemand (Absolutely Nobody):

Pferdemädchen:”

Pferdemädchen, which loosely translates to horse lady or horse person is accompanied by the viral video of Kirstine demonstrating how good of a pferdemädchen she actually is.

1. This Isn’t the First Time Kirstine has run Around Like a Horse The first time Kirstine documented herself running around like a horse was on Instagram, as her Instagram account, @_jump_to_the_stars_and_back features several videos of her running and jumping around like a horse. Just like the viral Twitter video, Kirstine’s videos are set to ethereal pop music and typically feature her galloping in open spaces.

Her first post came about three weeks ago and it featured her jumping over a barrier, similar to a horse that is practicing equestrian.

2. Kirstine Deleted Her Instagram at one Point due to Harassment

Apparently, Kirstine was receiving some less than savory comments through her first three posts on Instagram, so she decided to no longer post.

She put out a warning to her followers, saying that she will delete comments that are not in English or Norwegian.

Here is her full post:

Hi all…

I have thought of a thing…

I wonder if i should delete my Instagram profile… I do not know and do not intend to do it yet! So take it easy and calm down…

I turn on the comment field so you can tell me what you thought. BUT! THE COMMENTS MUST BE ON NORWEGIAN OR ENGLISH OR THEY WILL BE DELETED! Please help me with this, you beautiful people… 💧

3. After a Brief Hiatus, Kirstine is Back and Better Than Ever After her brief run-in with Internet bullies, Kirstine is back and is looking as graceful as ever.

Kirstine came back with a post that read:

Ok… Let’s try one more time!

Thank you so much for the comments! I’m so sensitive that I’m scared of absolutely everything! Seriously, i thought i had got cancer in a mole just because i saw an advertisement that one could get cancer in the moles… There you have me…😂

If so, here’s the new video, hope you like it.🤗

In this most recent video, Kirstine brings along a friend, a toy horse. You can see her with it between her legs as she gallops over another barrier.

Don’t worry though, she also features her solo-act of her natural gallop, over barriers and through empty fields.

4. Kirstine Isn’t Alone When it Comes to Jumping Like a Horse

A YouTube video from January 1st, 2013 showcases a girl named Anna Salander performing similar tricks that Kirstine is seen doing in her videos.

Salander, who showcases herself jumping like a horse, clears barriers that go up to 1.1 meters. Pretty impressive for a 10-year-old, as well as during a time when jumping like a horse wasn’t as cool as it is today.

Granted, Salander has racked up over 2.6 million views on her video so I could be wrong about the coolness factor of jumping like a horse in 2013.

This athletic feat was also showcased on Steve Harvey’s Little Big Shot in 2017.

After a brief run around by the contestant, Harvey challenges her to jump at a height which he claims is the same as real equestrian events. Of course, I wouldn’t be writing this if she hadn’t of nailed the jump and stuck the landing.

Truly an impressive athletic feat.

5. Apparently, Jumping Like a Horse is Already an Instagram Trend

Kirstine looks to have some competition in the Instagram humans-jumping-like-horses world.

The account @_jumping.like.a.horse_ features several videos of a woman jumping over an indoor barrier, as well as training videos on how to do it yourself.

Apparently, jumping like a horse is becoming the latest social media trend, and Ayala Kirstin might be on the front-end of a running and jumping revolution.