Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen: Are They Still Together?

Fans of Becca Kufrin may remember that she chose Garrett Yrigoyen as the winner of Season 14 of The Bachelorette, and it seems the two are still going strong today.

A few months ago, Becca and Garrett moved to California together; specifically, to San Diego. In December 2018, Becca told People, “We are actually looking to sign a lease just north of San Diego come January. Right now, since the finale, he spent a month in Minnesota, I spent a month out in Reno — where he’s from — and then in California, where his family is. So we’ve just been back and forth each month.”

Since then, they’ve continued to tease that they may be ready to start organizing a wedding. In a post from earlier this week, Becca can be seen holding a bottle of champagne in front of a sign that reads, “We Do Weddings!” She writes on the post, “I enjoy long walks down the champagne aisle 🍾PSA to those who may need a little help when it comes to wedding planning: @totalwine now offers complimentary tastings and drink coordination to help you get ready for the big day. So now @gy_yrigoyen and I will be all set when our day finally comes 🥂 any guesses on when that’ll be?!.”

Garrett one-upped Becca then by commenting on the post that whoever guessed the right wedding date would get an invite to the big day. Hundreds of fans proceeded to write when they think that day could be.

But fans should hold their horses because Becca, herself, has said the two aren’t in a rush to wed. She’s even gone as far as saying that it’s “very far in the future.”

She tells People, “We have some ideas of things that we would want, but nothing — no dates, no venues or anything yet. We’ll give it some time. One thing at a time.”

Before the two get married, they may even want to add a pet into the mix. “I want a corgi!” Kufrin tells People.

Most recently, the couple made headlines after a wild night out at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, where they attended a Chippendales show. At one point in the night, Yrigoyen took to the stage as a guest performer and ripped his shirt off. He even gave Becca a lap dance!

Becca’s Instagram, which you can check out here, boasts a number of pictures of her fiance, with some adorable captions that read things like, “One year ago today I was crying into a terrible breakfast quesadilla because I knew I was in love with this man. His tomatoes stole my heart.”