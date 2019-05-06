Where Is Emily Maynard’s ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Jef Holm Today?

Emily Maynard joined several other former Bachelorette stars for a reunion at the Bachelor Mansion that brought back many memories. Maynard starred on the show’s eighth season back in 2012 after winning Brad Womack’s heart on The Bachelor. Viewers seemed to love Maynard, who was just so sweet, and when things went south with Womack, producers jumped at the chance to have Maynard at the helm.

The winner of Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette was Jef Holm (her runner-up was Arie Luyendyk who later starred as The Bachelor). Maynard and Holm got engaged in Curacao but their spark fizzled out shortly after the show aired.

Here’s what you need to know:

She & Jef Holm Split Just Months After They Got Engaged on ‘The Bachelorette’

After wrapping The Bachelorette, Maynard and Holm set out on a journey to Africa with Holm’s company People Water. They spent a week in Ghana where they met with families that had been benefitting from the wells that Holms’ company had previously installed.

Shortly after their trip, however, Maynard and Holm announced their split.

“I am sorry to tell you that Jef and I have, indeed, parted ways. It was a very difficult and heartbreaking decision. As you know, at first I wasn’t sure that I should even be The Bachelorette, but I am a hopeless romantic and I do believe in the show. I have no regrets because I did find love and shared an incredible journey with a really special person – and you know what, we tried our best because the love between us was so real. I have nothing but respect and love for Jef and his family, but ultimately we are just at different points in our lives. I’ve learned so much and I’m grateful for all of the support I’ve received. I’m excited and hopeful for the next chapter in my life with my daughter, Ricki. I do hope that you will respect our privacy and allow us the time we need to heal,” the blonde beauty told People Magazine at the time.

According to Holm’s LinkedIn, he is still the CEO of People Water.

Holm Is Still Friends With Other Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hopefuls & Was Linked to ‘Bachelor’ Star Kristina Schulman in 2017

Holm is still living his best life in Venice, California. He is still friends with a couple of guys from the show, including Robbie Hayes.

In the summer of 2017, Reality Steve reported that Holm had been dating Bachelor hopeful Kristina Shulman.

“This is probably the most interesting one, and f*cked up one, to be honest, because Kristina has been dating Jef Holm for a few months now. And they have about as jacked up of a relationship and you’d expect because, well, Jef. The guy hasn’t changed his ways in years, apparently Kristina is fully aware of this, yet doesn’t care. And if by some chance she doesn’t know this, then, she has her head buried in the sand. A pretty toxic relationship from everything I’m hearing,” Reality Steve reported at the time.

Judging by Holm’s Instagram account, it doesn’t look like he has a special lady in his life at this time.