‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Bonus Episode: Spoilers & Photos from ‘The Last Watch’ Documentary

On Sunday, May 26, the “bonus episode” for Game of Thrones Season 8 will air at 9 p.m. Eastern. Here’s what you can expect to learn, based on photos and other details released by HBO.

There is a bonus episode of sorts happening on Sunday, May 26. But it’s not essentially a seventh episode in the series. Instead, it’s called The Last Watch and it’s a documentary that goes deep behind the scenes into the creation of the Westeros universe.

According to HBO, the documentary will explore the actors’ experiences having lived with the show for years and now saying goodbye. The documentary “delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields, and car-parks of Northern Ireland… Much more than a ‘making of’ documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.”

Here are some photos from the episode:

First, director David Nutter is on location in Winterfell reviewing a script.

Here, we see Chris Newman (executive producer) overlooking Dubrovnik in Croatia, a city which was King’s Landing until King’s Landing was recreated just for Season 8.

Newman and co-executive producer Bernadette Caulfield are pictured below. They’re reviewing paperwork connected to the show.

Del Reid, special effects snow crew supervisor, prepares Winterfell scenes. You can see the spikes in the background showing the trench that would later be set on fire.

Vladimir Furdik (pictured below) portrayed the Night King. He’s also a stuntman for the show.

Here he is in his full costume.

Below, Pamela Synth (crowd makeup supervisor) prepares a soldier for a Season 8 scene.

Naomi Liston, locations manager, is pictured below.

Below is Kevin Alexander, hair designer, laughing with Candice Banks, hair supervisor.

And in the photo below, Banks cries, presumably over the end of the show.

Below is Deborah Riley, production designer. She created many of the show’s best sets, such as rebuilding King’s Landing for The Bells (episode 5.)

Pictured below is Patrick Strapazon, David Nutter’s assistant. The cupboard behind him reads “Game of Thrones stationary.”

And of course, we get to see the cast react to the final reading. I’m sure there will be some tearful moments as they read their last script. Pictured below is Kit Harington, Joe Dempsie, Rory McCann, and Sophie Turner.

Here is the trailer:

In the trailer, Harington looks more upset than in the photo:

Saying goodbye is difficult.

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos.

As you can see, the episode isn’t a brand new episode that tells a new story. Rather, it’s a behind-the-scenes documentary. It will last two hours.