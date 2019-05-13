Fans Are Angry about Daenerys on Game of Thrones: See Their Reactions & Memes

A lot of unexpected things happened on Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5, including that plot twist with Daenerys. And a lot of fans have something to say about it. Here are some of the top reactions to fans angry about that plot twist. (And profanity warning, because you can expect that in some of these reactions.)
This post will have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 5.
I’ve always argued that Daenerys was misunderstood. She was the breaker of the wheel and the breaker of chains. She wanted to destroy tyrannical rulers and had no mercy for them. But she also wanted to free those who were enslaved.
Tonight all of that changed. I was happy when she destroyed the Iron Fleet that killed Rhaegal.
But when the bells rang signaling Cersei’s surrender, after the people cried out for her to do just that, Daenerys didn’t listen.
She didn’t stop Drogon’s fiery tirade when all the armies against her laid down their weapons and surrendered. Instead, she began a fiery rampage that destroyed the city. This included burning and killing innocent people as they ran from her.
She could have just flown to the Red Keep where Cersei was and dispensed of her with fire and fury. I’d expect that from her. But instead she destroyed the city first, which might have theoretically given Cersei time to escape. I’m having a hard time buying this change in Daenerys, and a lot of fans feel the same way.
A lot of fans are upset about this and say there’s no way this was the Daenerys that they knew.
However, other fans say we should have seen it coming.
When all is said and done, what does Daenerys still have?
This is pretty accurate.
She should’ve just gone for Cersei and that’s it after the bells rang.
Some fans just don’t buy this change and feel bad for Emilia Clarke.
She did a good job of acting though. I think Emilia Clarke was told to try to channel the Mad King. She didn’t have anyone to ground her anymore, now that Jorah is gone, Missandei is gone, her nicer dragons are gone, and Jon seems to pretty much be over their relationship.
And then she became this.
Many fans say this wasn’t Daenerys’ character at all.
In fact, the word of the night for some fans is “ruined.” Here are some of the angriest responses.
Here’s a tweet thread by one fan who says we should have expected this to happen:
But I still find this one more convincing:
