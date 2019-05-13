Fans Are Angry about Daenerys on Game of Thrones: See Their Reactions & Memes

A lot of unexpected things happened on Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5, including that plot twist with Daenerys. And a lot of fans have something to say about it. Here are some of the top reactions to fans angry about that plot twist. (And profanity warning, because you can expect that in some of these reactions.)

This post will have major spoilers for Season 8 Episode 5.

I’ve always argued that Daenerys was misunderstood. She was the breaker of the wheel and the breaker of chains. She wanted to destroy tyrannical rulers and had no mercy for them. But she also wanted to free those who were enslaved.

Wow, I can't believe Daenerys "Bend the Knee" "Slaves But Make Them Army" Targaryen has suddenly gone power mad, with absolutely no warning — Studio Glibly (@NoTotally) May 13, 2019

Tonight all of that changed. I was happy when she destroyed the Iron Fleet that killed Rhaegal.

Watching Daenerys burn The Iron Fleet | Watching Daenerys burn all of Kings Landing after they surrendered😩 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/mgEbX0CPf4 — fischeR (@fishimoon) May 13, 2019

But when the bells rang signaling Cersei’s surrender, after the people cried out for her to do just that, Daenerys didn’t listen.

Bell rings : Kings Landing surrendered

Daenerys : dracarys

Me : pic.twitter.com/TXglrFLS1U — Yassin emjay🦁 (@emjay_yassin) May 13, 2019

She didn’t stop Drogon’s fiery tirade when all the armies against her laid down their weapons and surrendered. Instead, she began a fiery rampage that destroyed the city. This included burning and killing innocent people as they ran from her.

The face of all the parents that named their kid Daenerys, Dany, or Khaleesi #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/3MOTy0ZFIJ — Jesse Johnson (@jestertrog) May 13, 2019

She could have just flown to the Red Keep where Cersei was and dispensed of her with fire and fury. I’d expect that from her. But instead she destroyed the city first, which might have theoretically given Cersei time to escape. I’m having a hard time buying this change in Daenerys, and a lot of fans feel the same way.

A lot of fans are upset about this and say there’s no way this was the Daenerys that they knew.

However, other fans say we should have seen it coming.

#GameofThrones Daenerys: When my dragons are grown we will take back what was stolen from me. We will lay waste to armies and burn cities to the ground. Y'all: yaaas Daenerys: I will take what is mine through fire and blood. Y'all: yaaas Daenerys: *does just that* y'all: pic.twitter.com/25vfZtgJXs — 𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐚 ⛧ (@foxfled) May 13, 2019

When all is said and done, what does Daenerys still have?

This is pretty accurate.

Tyrion : "When you hear the bell ringing call off the attack” Daenerys: “oKaY” #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/63tiluy7w7 — Nivie (@nivmad89) May 13, 2019

She should’ve just gone for Cersei and that’s it after the bells rang.

The way i wanted Daenerys and Drogon to end Cersei pic.twitter.com/LPp4sFGL1u — 🇬🇭PrinceZuko🇬🇭 (@thekido1000) May 13, 2019

*Bell rings, Kings landing surrenders* Me, Jon, and Tyrion : oh thank God , that was a close one * Daenerys goes on a murder spree of an entire city full of innocent people* Me , Jon, and Tyrion : pic.twitter.com/Ca7NFga5jr — Timur_Syrota (@TimurTargaryen) May 13, 2019

Some fans just don’t buy this change and feel bad for Emilia Clarke.

despite how upset most of us are with daenerys’ outcome this season. my heart goes out to emilia clarke. couldn’t imagine falling in love with portraying a character for over ten years only to witness them ruin her without being able to do a single thing #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/VoGBdJvY57 — ‘ﾟ･𝑗𝑒𝑛 (@muertres) May 13, 2019

She did a good job of acting though. I think Emilia Clarke was told to try to channel the Mad King. She didn’t have anyone to ground her anymore, now that Jorah is gone, Missandei is gone, her nicer dragons are gone, and Jon seems to pretty much be over their relationship.

Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, Queen of the Ashes… #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Wo3iEL2lCA — Re’lar Fer (@LuisFernandoSR) May 13, 2019

And then she became this.

Daenerys burning her way through the city pic.twitter.com/5gFoHbYMZZ — 𝕸𝖎𝖘𝖘 𝕿𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖌 (@c_titties) May 13, 2019

Many fans say this wasn’t Daenerys’ character at all.

Me remembering Queen Daenerys said she’ll protect the innocent and create a better world #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/pzgnhWD5CP — Lord César of House Lannister (@cesarhpa26) May 13, 2019

In fact, the word of the night for some fans is “ruined.” Here are some of the angriest responses.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss just ruined 30 years of George R.R. Martin’s work in 90 minutes. They are obviously sexist fucks and obviously NOTHING without George R.R. Martin. There was no motivation for Daenerys to lay Kings Landing low after a lifetime of her saving innocents. — Megan Ellison (@meganeellison) May 13, 2019

they ruined both Jaime and Daenerys character development in the same fucking episode I cannot believe! — 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐡 ‎‎‎☾ 𝐆𝐎𝐓 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐒 (@MysaTheLesbian) May 13, 2019

They ruined her character so much.She lost everyone she loved.

-after all words of her house are "fire and blood" and you were suprised by this?#Daenerys pic.twitter.com/ItOMVzxOVE — awallura (@awallura1) May 13, 2019

Daenerys of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, The Unburnt, The Breaker of Chains, most importantly

THE MOST RUINED CHARACTER ON GOT. #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/c2Xqq7MyG0 — Darnell Williams (@My1GameFace) May 13, 2019

Here’s a tweet thread by one fan who says we should have expected this to happen:

Lets talk about her flip.

I've read several critics that HBO ruined the show by flipping #Daenerys and turning her into #MadQueen . How come?

Knowing that Jon would never accept her as "more than" his Queen. pic.twitter.com/aoFeRfUBcn — Mian Saqib (@imeowsoqob) May 13, 2019

But I still find this one more convincing:

So instead of flying Drogon straight to Cersi Daenerys kills the innocent people !! the writers ruined the character! This is how I will always remember you dany 💔 #GameofThrones #MotherOfDragons pic.twitter.com/BRmmvbPuqD — A (@AnoudMesh3al) May 13, 2019

