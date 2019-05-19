The Stars of Game of Thrones Instagram ‘Thank You’ to the Show & Fans Before the Series Finale

Game of Thrones Finale

Getty Actors Richard Dormer, Maisie Williams, Kerry Ingram, Gemma Whelan, Pilou Asbæk, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Joe Dempsie, Conleth Hill, Hannah Murray, Ben Crompton, John Bradley, producer Chris Newman, executive producer Bernadette Caulfield, actors Kit Harington, Carice van Houten, Liam Cunningham, Jerome Flynn, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jacob Anderson and Sophie Turner attend the "Game of Thrones" Season 8 screening.

The Game of Thrones finale airs tonight on HBO. Ahead of the finale episode, many of the show’s stars have taken to social media to reflect on their experiences with the series and thank the fans for their support and dedication throughout GOT’s 8 seasons.

Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout

Emilia Clarke, who has played Daenerys Targaryen since the pilot episode, shared a series of photos in costume as her character and with the cast. In the caption, she first reflected on what it meant to her to play Dany, writing “The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice.” She thanked the fans for their devotion and acceptance of her as Daenerys, and on how she wished her father, who passed away in 2016, “was here now to see how far we’ve flown.”

So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ❤️❤️❤️ @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT 👋

Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.

1. First Day. 2. Last Day. GoT was like the craziest school trip ever. A 6 year Adventure Weekend. Grey Worm. You went from a robot to a real boy. I’m proud of you. I’ll miss you bud. Thank you to everybody that cared about him and rooted for him. He was really scared at first, but you made him feel loved. He appreciates it. I asked him. Huge shout out to the Targs team: Nats, Emilia, Conleth, Peter, Iain, Ian, Michiel, Reece, Ed, Kit, Liam. Thank you for making the days so fun. Here’s to every single department behind the scenes that worked to the bone to make this show. They worked tirelessly everyday to make this thing, and they never get shout outs and they know that but they do it anyway. Here’s to you, you ragtag bunch of talented clever rascals. I love ya’ll. Thank you. Game of Thrones ENDS tonight on @hbo AT 9pm and @skyatlanticuk at 2am. I hope you enjoy it.

Throughout the season, as characters died on-screen, the actors who played them began the trend of writing “And now my watch has ended,” a reference to the Night’s Watch and their vows on the show, to signify that their time with the show has finally come to a close.

