The Stars of Game of Thrones Instagram ‘Thank You’ to the Show & Fans Before the Series Finale

The Game of Thrones finale airs tonight on HBO. Ahead of the finale episode, many of the show’s stars have taken to social media to reflect on their experiences with the series and thank the fans for their support and dedication throughout GOT’s 8 seasons.

Emilia Clarke, who has played Daenerys Targaryen since the pilot episode, shared a series of photos in costume as her character and with the cast. In the caption, she first reflected on what it meant to her to play Dany, writing “The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice.” She thanked the fans for their devotion and acceptance of her as Daenerys, and on how she wished her father, who passed away in 2016, “was here now to see how far we’ve flown.”

Throughout the season, as characters died on-screen, the actors who played them began the trend of writing “And now my watch has ended,” a reference to the Night’s Watch and their vows on the show, to signify that their time with the show has finally come to a close.