Hallmark’s ‘Paris, Wine & Romance’: Details on Where Filmed, Cast & Photos

Tonight Hallmark premieres Paris, Wine & Romance, the first in its Countdown to Summer series. This delightful Countdown to Summer movie stars Jen Lilley and Dan Jeannotte. Read on to learn all about the latest Hallmark movie, how to watch it, where it was filmed (hint: a lot of it wasn’t actually filmed in Paris), and all about the cast.

How To Watch ‘Paris, Wine & Romance’

Parise, Wine & Romance premieres tonight, Saturday, Mary 4, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Encores will air May 5 at 7 p.m. Eastern, May 8 at 4 p.m., May 11 at 7 p.m., May 12 at 3 p.m., May 17 at 7 p.m., June 8 at 11 a.m., June 14 at 7 p.m., June 23 at 10 p.m., and June 29 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Isabella is the ambitious new owner of her family’s Oregon winery whose dream of becoming world-renowned takes a big step forward when she enters a prestigious wine competition in Paris. Upon arrival, Isabella meets her biggest competitor, Jacques, from one of the world’s foremost winemaking families. Impressed by Isabella and her expertise in wine, a budding romance develops between them. However, as the results as the competition are announced, Isabella believes Jacques badmouthed her wine. Hurt, she returns home. When Jacques discovers what upset her, he seeks to win her back, even if it means leaving behind his beloved winery.”

‘Paris, Wine & Romance’ Was Filmed in Bulgaria & Paris

Much of the delightful movie Paris, Wine & Romance wasn’t actually filmed in Paris at all, but in Bulgaria. But don’t worry, parts of the movie were indeed shot in Paris too.

Parts of the movie were filmed in Bulgaria. Jen Lilley told IBTimes that filming while pregnant in Europe wasn’t always easy (especially because of the food she missed out on.) She said most of the movie was filmed in Bulgaria.

“It was hard because we filmed the movie in Bulgaria, so finding things in Bulgaria that I could eat was a little difficult. I would love to go back there when I’m not pregnant. They have all these delicious cheeses and all these things that you just can’t [have] because you don’t know if they’re pasteurized or not.”

Dan Jeannotte shared this photo on Instagram while filming the movie in Sofia, Bulgaria and talked about how much he missed his son during the filming.

Another photo on location in Sofia, Bulgaria:

The scene where he is wearing a tux was also filmed in Bulgaria.

He even shared a fun picture of cats in Bulgaria while filming.

But some parts of the movie were indeed filmed in Paris too. Dan Jeannotte told Parade that eating the French food was his favorite part of filming in Paris. They also filmed in the Notre Dame area, less than two weeks before the Notre Dame Cathedral fire. “For us it was even more strange to see the news, because a week and a half before, we had been filming right in front of it! Mostly I’m just glad that the damage was fairly contained.”

Here’s a picture of the two in front of the Eiffel Tower, on location in Paris:

Lilley told IBTimes that the Paris part of the filming was “really fast.” “It was kind of guerilla-style shooting. We had body doubles that went out and did a second unit. But I did get to see the Notre-Dame cathedral, which was really special to me. I’m completely heartbroken over the fire, but I’m really glad that they’re gonna be able to salvage it.”

The Cast for ‘Paris, Wine & Romance’

Jen Lilley stars as Isabella. She’s best known for playing Theresa Donovan on Days of Our Lives and Maxie Jones on General Hospital. She has many other credits to her name, including: The Artist, Disaster Date, Grey’s Anatomy, and a role on the series The Encounter. She also stars in many Hallmark movies, including Harvest Love, Eat Play Love, and the recent Christmas movie Mingle All the Way.

In her spare time, she supports charities and advocates for children’s rights. Lilley is a celebrity ambassador for the child abuse and treatment organization Childhelp, an advisory board member for the Innocent Justice Foundation, a school tour speaker for the Thirst Project, and a foster parent.

Jen told IBTimes that she was pregnant during the filming, which made things a little complicated because her baby bump started to show about two weeks into the four-week filming. She said they had to get creative and shoot her straight on or have her hold bags or drape a jacket over her arm to hide her bump.

Dan Jeannotte stars as Jacques. He’s well known among Hallmark fans for playing Brandon Russell on Good Witch. His many credits also include The Bold Type (Ryan Decker), Awake, Reign (James Stuart), Designated Survivor (Greg Bowen), Fargo, Dark Matter, JFK: The Smoking Gun, Deadly Hope, Washed in Blue, Being Human, Second Chances, and more.

Dan told Parade that he’s from Montreal and he speaks French, but speaking French and speaking English with a French accent are very different. “Also, the Quebecois French accent is quite different from the Parisian French one. To some extent it came naturally, because I know the sounds & musicality of French. But I did have to work at it, in preparation for the film. I just wanted to make sure it came across as natural and honest, and not as a caricature.”

Roxanne McKee stars as Lacey. Her many credits include Strike Black (Capt. Natalie Reynolds), Crossfire, Dominion (Claire Riesen), Alt, The Legend of Hercules, Vendetta, Game of Thrones (Doreah from 2011-2012), Lip Service (Lou Foster), Hollyoaks (Louise Summers), and more.

Michael D. Xavier starred as Maurice in the movie. He’s pictured above with Dan during the filming in Bulgaria. His many credits include The Blacklist, Never Let Go, Gentleman Jack, Into the Woods, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Lolita Davidovich (Margot)

Greg Canestrari (Travis)

Pierre Rousselet (Philippe)

Alexandra Guelff (Christina)

Maxim de Villiers (Luc)

Charlie Anson (Jonathan)

Edward Baker-Duly (Anton)

Atanas Srebrev (Henri)

Kitodar Todorov (Pierre)

Sava Dragunchev (Planner)

Rob Kelty (Mick)

Samantha Smith (Jane)

Bogdana Kotareva (Check-in Guy)

Emilia Klayn (Volunteer)

Pavel Douglas (Master Perfumer)

Irini Jambonas (Gia Russo)

Mariana Stanisheva (Michelle Auclair)

Here are some more beautiful photos from the movie to get you in the Paris state of mind:

