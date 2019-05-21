Is ‘The Voice’ Canceled or Renewed? When Does It Return?

This season of The Voice is drawing to a close, and fans are itching to know when the next season is slated to begin.

On May 10, 2019, NBC renewed The Voice for another season. At this point in time, the network has not announced when the 17th season will premiere.

Which coaches will be returning for another season of the show? Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend will all be returning. Carson Daly has also agreed to return to The Voice as host.

Season 17 will mark Clarkson’s fourth time hosting, while Legend will be returning for his second run. Shelton and Levine have been around since the show kicked off in 2011, and they appear to have no intentions of leaving anytime soon. Tonight, Blake is vying for his seventh season win.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Legend previously addressed why he decided to take on the role of being a judge on the series. “I’ve been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times, and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL.”

This season, Legend teamed up with Khalid, Clarkson with Kelsea Ballerini, Levine with Charlie Puth, and Blake Shelton with Brooks and Dunn to help guide their contestants to victory. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for Levine and Clarkson– neither have a contestant in the finals. In fact, Blake has a 75% chance of winning with three of the four finalists being on his team. The frontrunner this season, however, is Maelyn Jarmon, who is on team Legend.

Season 16 of The Voice averaged a 1.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 8.73 million viewers. That’s down by 22% in the demo and 12% in viewership compared with Mondays in the Spring 2018 cycle.

Compared to other NBC non-scripted shows, The Voice is in first place, followed by AGT: The Champions, and Ellen’s Game of Games. NBC’s top scripted series is, perhaps unsurprisingly, This Is Us, which is rated a 2.01 in the 18-49 demographic, and 8.317 million viewers.

NBC has renewed other highly-acclaimed shows, like American Ninja Warrior, The Blacklist, Blindspot, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Good Girls, Manifest, and New Amsterdam, among others.

Who will win tonight’s series finale of The Voice? Tune in tonight on NBC at 9pm ET/PT to find out.