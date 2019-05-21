Jonas Brothers Perform on ‘The Voice’ Finale Tonight

Jonas Brothers will perform on The Voice finale tonight. The pop trio will debut a new single on the show, according to a recent Twitter announcement. “Major breaking news, you ready?” teased Kevin. “Joe, Nick, and I, The Jonas Brothers will be singing our new single, ‘Cool’ on the live Voice finale!” Nick added, “It’s gonna’ be an epic night of music. Don’t miss it. See ya!”

Jonas Brothers have been on a commercial high since their return last month. Their comeback single, “Sucker,” peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and their follow-up release, “Cool,” peaked at number 27. The former Disney stars appeared on Morning Mashup to discuss their upcoming album and why they chose to reunite.

“It definitely wasn’t one conversation, it was many,” said Nick. “We started spending a lot of time together and we all kind of felt that there was a magic and there is a magic when we’re together that we missed. We felt like we wanted to feel that magic again, so we talked about it and after a few conversations and a bit of healing that needed to be done with us as family, we all came to the decision to do this again.”

“We got in the studio and that magic that we spoke about, we felt it again. We’re on cloud nine at the moment,” he added. Joe went on to reveal that they’re working on their next album, and have recorded tons of songs for the potential tracklist. “We’ve got a lot of songs that we recorded… we have probably like 30, 40 songs recorded that we can’t wait to release,” he said. “So I think in the next few months we’re probably gonna hear more.”

The Group Will Appear on ‘The Voice’ Alongside Pop Stars Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie

In a recent Wonderland profile, Nick talked about their new sound and how they want to bring joy to listeners. “We kept saying while we were going about making the music: ‘Let’s make a bottle of happiness and bring it to the world,’” he explained. “If we can bring a little bit of joy into people’s lives and if they can listen to this music and get up and dance and have a good time, then we’ve done our job.”

Jonas Brothers is only one of the musical acts taking the Voice stage tonight. Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie will perform their hit single “ME!”, while rumors continue to swirl that K-pop sensation BTS will also drop by. Before last week’s Top 8 results, The Voice shared a tweet that teased an exciting announcement about BTS and the Jonas Brothers.

The tweet read, “When the @jonasbrothers and @BTS_twt say they have a surprise…WE LISTEN!” It has since been deleted. Unfortunately for BTS fans, the series broke only the Jonas Brothers appearance, and made no mention of the K-pop group. Some fans accused the series and the network of using “clickbait” to get additional views.