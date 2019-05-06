Precious Harris’ Daughter Kamaya Chapman

Kamaya Chapman is the niece of rapper Clifford ‘T.I.’ Harris and the daughter of Precious Harris. The latter passed away tragically on February 16, and Kamaya has since voiced her grief on social media. Learn more about Kamaya’s background and how she has coped with the death of her mother.

Kamaya broke the news about Precious Harris’ death on Instagram. “From my bestfriend on earth to My beautiful angel in heaven,” she wrote in the caption. “Mama girl you know ima miss you…. I love you so much. I’m so heartbroken but the way you looked so @ peace this past week has confirmed that you are resting… no more asthma attacks… damn but baby I am going to miss you.”

Kamaya Regularly Pays Tribute to Her Mother Precious Harris on Instagram

Kamaya is an alumni of Florida Memorial University, where she was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She graduated with a BA in public relations, and briefly worked as a counselor at a psychiatric treatment facility for kids. In March 2018, however, she left her counselor position and founded DaLashPlug, a lash salon based out of Atlanta.

Kamaya told Voyage ATL that DaLashPlug is dedicated to her son Chayce, who died on March 3, 2009. “Chayce only stayed alive for four hours but we bonded and I know that he is the main reason why I’m blessed so much,” she explained. “He’s truly my personal angel cheerleader and I am thankful for him daily.”

Kamaya’s Son Chayce Died As an Infant on March 3, 2009

Kamaya credited her rapper uncle and her mother as inspirations. “Even with being the niece of superstar T.I. I do my own thing and pave my own way,” she said. “My uncle has always taught us that God blesses the child that has its own and to never ride on another person’s coattail for nada, nothing.”

“I was raised by my mother although my father has always been in my life. I saw her struggle, have utilities cut off, barely feed us, etc. but with God and her faith, she successfully put two children through college,” she added. “She’s an amazing person overall and my best friend.”

She Currently Runs Her Own Lash Business Out of Atlanta, Georgia

In March, Kamaya got a tattoo to honor her mother on her left arm. She posted a photo of the finished product on Instagram, along with a thanks to artist Van Johnson, who gave her the tattoo and who’s a cast member on Black Ink Crew: Chicago. Shouts out to @vanjohnsonofficial for tatting my mama on me,” she wrote. “Lol I love it so much lol even tho I know she up there like ‘now why in the hell would you tat my face’. She hated portraits but I had to.”

Kamaya recently appeared on the OD Podcast along hosts Uhhlicia & Drvco. She discussed her mother’s passing, dealing with her family’s fame, and her lash business. You can listen to the full episode here.