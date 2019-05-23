Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Split: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A source close to the couple confirmed on May 23 that model Kendall Jenner and basketball player Ben Simmons have officially called it quits. The couple broke up after dating for one year.

Jenner and Simmons were first spotted together in May 2018. In July, US Weekly reported that the pair were, “dating and exclusive, though not ‘official.'” Throughout their year-long relationship, the couple was subject to rumors involving Simmons’ ex Tinashe and Jenner’s exes Anwar Hadid and Harry Styles.

E! News reports a source said, “Ben and Kendall split recently before the Met Gala. They are still on fine terms and have been in touch.” The source cited the distance between Los Angeles-based Jenner and Philadelphia player Simmons as the main cause of the breakup.

“She cares about Ben and always wants to end her relationships on good terms.” They said. “Kendall knew she had several out of the country trips coming up and thought it would be best if they took some space. It’s been hard for them with the time differences and both of their schedules but there is a chance they will get back together.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jenner Was Photographed Kissing Anwar Hadid at the Start of Her Relationship With Simmons

On June 5, Kendall Jenner was spotted kissing Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of her friends Bella and Gigi Hadid. TMZ reports that the two were seen making out for hours at a CFDA Awards after party in New York. The day before, Jenner had been seen on a date with Simmons.

Sources told TMZ that there was nothing serious going on between Jenner and Hadid, but rumors continued to swirl around them due to an Instagram post. Jenner had posted a picture of herself with Hadid two years before when he was 17 years old. The caption “Dibs?” caused fans to speculate that something more was going on between them.

In September, Jenner was reportedly seen making out with Anwar Hadid again at a Fashion Week party, according to Page Six.

2. Simmons Considered Hiring Extra Security to Protect the Couple from His Ex Tinashe

Before starting his relationship with Jenner, Simmons was involved with the pop singer Tinashe. In a March 2018 interview with Hot 97, Tinashe referred to Simmons as her “boo thang,” saying, “I like him a lot. I like him a very lot — an extreme lot.” She also admitted to having written songs about Simmons.

However, the pair broke up shortly before Simmons connected with Jenner, and there were rumors that Simmons may have cheated on Tinashe with Jenner. Then, Tinashe was seen at many of the same parties and nightclubs as the new couple. On July 9, TMZ reported that Simmons was concerned his ex was following him. He reportedly considered hiring more security to protect himself and Jenner from his ex.

Tinashe denied stalking Simmons in an Instagram post. She wrote, “The fact is, I was in love and I got hurt. I know I’m not the first nor will I be the last person to be in this situation. The details of what has happened since are complicated to say the least, but I’ve never lied. And of course I’m not a stalker lol.” You can read the whole post below.

Jenner was reportedly annoyed by Tinashe’s behavior and the ensuing tabloid coverage. A source told People, “She honestly doesn’t want people talking about who she’s dating and is very protective of her personal life. She hates the attention and it’s been annoying that the drama with Tinashe has come up.”

3. Jenner Flew to Philadelphia for a Date With Simmons

In November, amid rumors that the two were breaking up, Kendall Jenner flew to Philadelphia for a date with her beau Ben Simmons. She kicked off her visit by watching Simmons play in the 76ers against the Los Angeles Clippers from a private box in Wells Fargo Center.

Despite the intense scrutiny of their relationship, Jenner managed to remain very private on the details of their romance. During a February 2019 appearance on The Ellen Show, she offered coy responses to Ellen’s questions about Simmons.

Ellen showed a picture of Jenner sitting behind Simmons. “Who is that guy in the way?” She asked.

“I’m not so sure.” A smirking Jenner replied.

“Obviously you’re dating this guy on the 76ers,” Ellen continued. “How long have you been dating him?”

“For a bit now,” Jenner admitted.

For his part, Simmons told The Daily Telegraph their relationship was, “going great,” though he did admit that the scrutiny that comes with dating a Kardashian was a little hard for him at first. “The attention is something that you just get used to. I always find time when I can relax and not have to worry about it too much.” He said.

4. Jenner Was Seen Hanging Out With Ex Harry Styles at the Met Gala

On May 6, Jenner was photographed on the red carpet at the Met Gala with Harry Styles. The two were also seen leaving a Met Gala after-party together. In an effort to keep her relationship with Simmons out of the spotlight, Jenner has not made a red carpet appearance with the basketball star.

According to Mirror Online, Simmons was “confused” and wondering if there was “more to their meeting up.” Jenner and Styles dated off and on from 2013 to 2016, and their Met Gala moments have lead to speculation that they might be rekindling their bond.

5. Jenner Recently Said She’s Not Ready to Settle Down

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Jenner was asked if she thinks marriage could be in the card for her in the near future. The star laughed and replied, “Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day.”

In the same interview, Jenner explained her reticence when it comes to talking publicly about her love life.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that. For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.” She said.