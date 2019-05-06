What Is Lady Gaga Wearing to the Met Gala 2019 Tonight?

Lady Gaga strutted her stuff in a vibrant and voluminous striped dress at the Met Gala Pre-Party on Sunday night, and all day, fans have been itching to find out what she is going to wear on the red carpet at the main event.

On Monday night, Gaga started out with a bright pink parachute gown designed by Brandon Maxwell. She, in a way, performed the outfit by strutting her stuff up and down the Met steps, showing off the beautiful dress designed by her longtime friend. The gown then deconstructed– the overcoat undid to reveal a little black dress beneath.

That layer came undone to reveal another, tighter, beautiful pink dress. The layered-look captivated crowds, who all had their eyes on Gaga. For her final look, Gaga revealed a black bedazzled bra and panties with fish nets.

This year, the 33-year-old singer, who had a blow out year with a slew of big festival nominations for A Star I Born, is the co-chair of the Met Gala, along with Serena Williams, Harry Styles, and Alessandro Michele. She paired last night’s outfit with sky-high platform heels, a small Delvaux handbag, and a black hat.

A number of A-listers are slated to attend tonight’s event, including Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ryan Reynolds, and Blake Lively. For those that are new to the Met Gala, it is considered the Oscars of the fashion industry, with some of the biggest names in fashion, sports, and entertainment making their way to New York to be part of the buzz.

This year’s 2019 theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion”, a nod to Susan Sontag’s 1964 song “Notes on ‘Camp.” Speaking on Today, Anna Wintour stated that the theme is “… nothing about nature. It’s everything that’s completely artificial and fake.”

This year’s list consists of 183 highly-esteemed guests; many who are attending for the first time tonight. Some of those people include RuPaul and Styles. This year’s committee members range from stars like Bradley Cooper and Nick Jonas to Katy Perry and Chadwick Boseman.

E!’s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Met Gala will air on Monday at 5pm ET.