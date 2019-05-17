LISTEN: Chance the Rapper’s New Song “Groceries”

After teasing the song for the last month, Chance the Rapper has released the first single from his highly anticipated 4th album. Chance announced that the untitled follow up to the critically acclaimed Coloring Book, his first new album in 3 years, will be released on July 17, 2019. The song is produced by Murda Beatz and features rapper Tisakorean. Listen here:

Murda Beatz and Tisakorean have been pressuring him on social media this week to release it and Chance finally relented. He teased the song on his Instagram for the first time last month which also had fans urging him to drop it.

Chance released 4 new singles last year including “I might need security”, “Wala Cam”, “Work Out”, and “65th and Ingleside”. He followed those up with two new singles at the start of this year “The man who has everything” and “My own thing” ft. Joey Purp. Despite releasing all of this new music, he was quiet on the release of his debut album. In March, he announced that the new album was coming on July 17 and he would be working until then to get it finished. Despite this being his “debut album” he’s had 3 successful mixtapes that had the production values of major label releases, 10 Day, Acid Rap, and Coloring Book.

He has stated that his debut album will be all new material and not include any of the singles he’s dropped in the past year.