Met Gala 2020: What We Know So Far

Each year, the fashion icons of the celebrity world get together for the annual Met Gala, a celebration of fashion that is a fundraising event to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City.

Each Met Gala, we feast our eyes on the decadent costumes worn by celebrities ranging from Kendall Jenner to Lady Gaga, and each year, A-listers step up their game, determined to be the best-dressed of the ball.

Next year’s Met Gala will take place on the first Monday in May (as it does each year). And as it does each year, it will feature some of the most prominent names in the world.

The Met Gala takes place on the only day of the year (besides Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day) when the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s location on 5th Avenue is closed to the public.

Each year, the Met Gala celebrates a different theme; this year’s is “Camp: Notes on Fashion”, which comes from a Susan Sontag essay published in 1964. When we say camp, we aren’t referring to sleeping outdoors, but the over-the-top meaning of the word. An official definition for the word is to “speak or behave in a coquettishly playful or extravagantly theatrical manner” so this will undoubtedly inspire some extravagant outfits at tonight’s event.

The co-chairs for this evening’s event are Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams, and Alessandro Michele of Gucci. They will help Anna Wintour in greeting guests as they arrive at the event (the actual guest list is kept secretive.)

Wintour is a staple when it comes to the Met Gala. Editor-in-chief of Vogue, Wintour has presided over the gala since 1995. As Vogue points out, the Met Gala starts out with a huge red carpet, where the biggest names in show biz and fashion grab pics. They then make their way inside for a sit-down dinner and a show. Wintour approves every name on the list of guests, which, according to the outlet, will include people like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper, Tom Ford, Miuccia Prada, and others.

Those who want to get a peek of the exhibition can do so after it finishes– “Camp: Notes on Fashion” will be open to the public at 1000 Fifth Avenue on Thursday, May 9, and will close on September 8.

We can expect the theme for the 2020 Met Ball to be announced in October.