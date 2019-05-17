Molly & Luis Divorce Update: 90 Day Fiancé

Fans of 90 Day Fiance have known for a while that Luis Mendez’s and Molly Hopkins’ relationship was on the rocks.

The two met while Molly, a Georgia native, was on vacation in the Dominican Republic. Luis got down on one knee just two months after they met- they married in July 2017, but divorced in January the following year. Their divorce was finalized in May 2018.

When they returned to 90 Day Fiance for the season 3 spinoff, their relationship was nearly over. And now, Luis has remarried. He remarried five months after splitting from Molly.

In an October interview with In Touch Weekly, “Yes, I did get married. That was my wedding [on] Sept. 19… I love this girl so much. She is so amazing.” He continued, “The most amazing part was meeting her because she changed all life to happiness.”

Luis continued on by saying he wasn’t sure if his ex-wife, Molly, knew about the wedding. “I have no contact with her. I just want to be happy. I don’t want to know nothing about it… But if she wants to congratulate me, it’s okay.”

As In Touch notes, Molly eventually took to social media to react to Luis’s words. She said in an Instagram video, “Oh yeah for all of you who care, or who wanted to talk junk about me. I totally got used but it’s all good. Luis got married to a Dominican lady in Jersey, best I can tell — I saw pictures… Yeah, he’s married to someone else. She looks older than me, [she’] from the Dominican Republic. So all the people who thought I was crazy — his situation was pretty lovely. I mean, we were together for two years so it’s all good. Oh God, it doesn’t hurt at all. I’m good. I’m so good.”

These days, Molly says she’s doing well. She tells E!, “I am doing so very great. I am working out, losing weight, feeling great and helping women all over the world from my bra shop LiviRae Lingerie. I am not dating anyone because I really am focused on my kids, myself, and my business.”

What’s Molly’s take on Luis? She tells E! that she believes he scammed her to get to the US “on her money”. She adds on that she is not jealous of his new relationship.

Pregnancy rumors surrounding Luis’ new wife have surfaced, but the reality TV star has neither confirmed nor denied them.