90 Day Fiance: Are Paola & Russ Mayfield Still Together?

Paola and Russ Mayfield are one of the couples starring on the latest season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? They’ve gone through several highs and lows over the course of the series, which has led many to question their current status. Are Paola and Russ still together?

According to Reality TV World, Paola and Russ are still in a relationship. The latter refers to Paola as “my first, my last, my everything,” and the couple are raising their son Axel together, who was born on New Year’s Day 2019. “Our little miracle is so beautiful and calm. I feel so blessed and I can’t believe I am a mom now! I’m ready to start this new adventure and to be the best mom for baby Axel,” Paola wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of my husband, he was there for me the entire time, I couldn’t have done it without you.”

Paola & Russ Are Still Together & Raising Their Son Infant Axel

That said, the couple have run into some disagreements as of late. Russ told Us Weekly that he doesn’t want his wife’s best friend Juan to look after their son. “I was not for Juan watching him”, he explained. “He made comments before, when she first told him she was pregnant that I didn’t appreciate.”

Paola feels differently about Juan’s involvement in their family. “I want Juan to meet [our son]. He’s close,” she said. “I know how much Juan loves me and I know I’ll make him love my son a lot.” She went to admit that Russ and Juan have bumped heads in the past, and that she hopes to reach a point where they get along.

The Couple Have Had Disagreements Over Who Can Babysit Their Son

“The biggest thing that I feel is haunting me is not being able to support my husband, and give my husband the place he deserves when it comes to my best friend,” Paola told Us Weekly. “My best friend has always been my life … [but] I didn’t back my husband up, and it’s just something I really regret.”

Paola and Russ have also had disagreements over whether they will have more kids together. The latter said that he’d like to give Axel at least one more sibling, but Paola quickly shut him down.“Do it yourself,” she responded. Paola has talked about motherhood in the past, and how she doesn’t want her newfound responsibilities to impede on her lifestyle.

They Have Also Argued Over Whether They Will Have More Kids

“People think that because I became a mother, I had to stop being like the way I was,” she told People Magazine. “That I had to start dressing as a mom, and I don’t even know what that means. I don’t need to change who I am because I was proud of who I was before I was a mom.”

“How I raise my kids, the things I need to do, they have an opinion about how for me to be a mom,” she continued. “How I dress or the things that I do are not going to change who I am or the great mother I am because I love my son. But a lot of moms try to make me feel bad, that I’m not a great mom.”