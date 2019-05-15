Rick and Morty Release Date: Twitter Reactions to Return Announcement

The animated sci-fi comedy show “Rick and Morty” is set to return in November of this year, per a release date announcement made by Adult Swim on Wednesday. The show is set to enter its fourth season after Adult Swim renewed the series for an additional 70 episodes back in March 2018.

Here’s the official announcement, complete with an animated promo from Rick and Morty themselves. This is in the vein of several previous promotional materials for the show dating back to Season 1.

The notoriously vocal fanbase naturally took to social media to proclaim their approval. The news also drew the excitement from a few celebrities, including Ice-T. He has been voiced on the show as a literal block of ice by showrunner and co-creator Dan Harmon.

I got a lotta Love from my RickandMorty appearance! https://t.co/VgcU3Kad0v — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 15, 2019

Shortly after the announcement, a video surfaced of Daniel Radcliffe hearing that Harmon and co-creator Justin Roiland would be interested in adding him to the show in some capacity.

In addition, the cast of TruTV’s Impractical Jokers referenced themselves all as Ricks, the mad scientist leader and grandfather to the Smith family.

An official premiere date for Season 4 is currently to be determined. The last episode of Season 3 left a lot hanging in the air, including (SPOILERS):

Morty wondering if Beth (his mom) is actually herself or has been replaced by a clone Rick created for her.

Rick losing his role as the patriarch of the Smith family after Jerry (Morty’s dad) returns from spousal separation.

The colony of multi-verse Ricks and Mortys is run by an evil Morty.

And much more. Answers will come in just a few months. Or maybe not knowing Harmon and Roiland’s penchant for nihilism and subversion.