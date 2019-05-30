‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 11 Winner Predictions & Spoilers

The season 11 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race is here, and after tonight, only one Drag Superstar will be left standing.

The final four in the competition are A’keria C. Davenport, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Yvie Oddly, and at this point, it’s anyone’s game.

Some outlets’ predictions are already in, and have Yvie Oddly finishing in first.

Oddly, according to TVLine, will be followed by Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Brooke Lynn Hytes, and A’keria C. Davenport.

EW also has Yvie Oddly as the projected winner, but places Brooke Lynn Hytes in third, A’keria Chanel Davenport in second, and Silky Nutmeg Ganache finishing in fourth.

What do we know about each of the contestants? Who do you think will take home the grand prize?

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Some of Silky’s runway looks haven’t been at the level of the other girls, so we’re not sure she’s going to be taking home the cake this season. According to Ru Paul’s Drag Race Wikipedia, Silky, sometimes referred to as “Big Silky”, was raised in the church. She has a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership and is on her way to becoming a Doctor of Philosophy (hence why she’s sometimes called Dr. Ganache.)

She describes herself as a southern bell and has a huge personality that has won over most of America.

A’keria C. Davenport

According to her bio on her website, A’Keria is from the House of Davenport. She is the reigning Miss Black Universe and is a “super accomplished pageant queen… doing the Davenports proud with her signature aesthetic: ‘fit, fashion, mug and body.'”

A’Keria Chanel is the stage name of Gregory D’Wayne, who has been competing in drag pageants since 2011. In 2019, she was part of the music video for Lizzo’s “Juice”.

Brooke Lynn Hytes

Brooke Lynn Hytes is the stage name of Brock Hayoe. This Canadian drag queen and ballet dancer is the first Canadian contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race.. Brock is a former dancer with Cape Town City Ballet and Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo.

In 2014, Brooke Lynn Hytes was the winner of the Miss Continental pageant. At the time she was accepted into the competition, she was living in Nashville, Tennessee.

Yvie Oddly

Yvie Oddly’s name was inspired by her performances which have been called “weird”; but at the same time, she is unapologetically herself. She has been open with audiences and has quickly become a fan-favorite. On a recent episode, Oddly revealed that she has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which results in loose joints that are unstable and prone to dislocation. The disease is also characterized by highly stretchy and fragile skin.

In one episode that took place this season, Oddly said that the group choreography challenge was difficult for her because of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. “I’m just a little worried about hitting my knees ’cause they come out of place a lot,” Oddly told the dance instructor. “It’s part of my disease I’ve got, girl. All of my s–t pops out.”

Will Yvie Oddly take home the winning title tonight on the season 11 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race? Find out tonight at 9pm ET/PT.