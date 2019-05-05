Tahiry Jose: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tahiry Jose is an actress,health & fitness model and media personality.

Born in Harlem, New York, Jose is known for her role on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop and other movies such as Interludes (2012) and Beautiful Destroyer (2015).

She’s currently acting in “Checklist” a play at Lehman College in the Bronx, New York.

Here’s what you need to know about Tahiry Jose:

1. Tahiry Jose Has a Criminal Justice degree from John Jay College.

The actress is a graduate of John Jay College in Manhattan. While in college, she interned for the NYPD.

In an interview with Bossip, said that 9/11 made her decide a career change because many John Jay students were stuck in the World Trade Center which made her reconsider the Criminal Justice field.

While in college, Jose bartended as a “side hustle” and after graduating with her degree became a full-time hostess and cocktail waitress.

2. She owns a spa in New Jersey.

Tahiry owns a spa and hairdresser called 718 Hoboken Nail & Beauty Spa which is located in Hoboken, New Jersey.

In an interview with Sheen Magazine, Jose said she was “really excited” about it.

The spa’s Facebook page describes it as a new age beauty spa/salon that offers hair, skin, and nail care services at competitive pricing.

Jose also once owned the 2-level, Suite 135 NightClub in Manhattan.

3. Tahiry Jose gives out life advice on her blog.

The model gives love and relationship advice on her website, TahiryOnline.com.

She discusses topics like fitness, self care, her workout routine and more.

She takes building a brand seriously. “People think because you have 1-point million something followers that is how much you are going to sell,” she told me recently.

“If that was the case, these rappers would be doing numbers out of this country. It’s building your brand. Nobody has done it better than Kevin Hart. He has built a brand. I have no regrets I use my platform for a lot of positive things. Anytime I have a fan come up to me and express that they love what I’m doing, I appreciate them. It reminds me to keep moving.”

4. Tahiry Jose starred on Love & Hip Hop.

The model appeared on seasons three and four of Love & Hip Hop: New York.

Her role zeroed in on her relationship with rapper, Joe Budden.

Tahiry met Joe Budden while she was working in the restaurant. Budden, a native of Jersey City, NJ, currently hosts The Joe Budden Podcast along with Mal Clay and Rory Farrell and previously hosted Complex’s Everyday Struggle along with DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis, before leaving the show in January 2018. Before broadcasting,Budden was signed to Def Jam Records as a rapper, making hit singles like “Pump It Up.”

5. Tahiry Jose dated rapper, Joe Budden.

The world became familiar with the two of them when Budden created the Joe Budden TV YouTube Channel. It depicted their daily life.

“Three years in, he bought a little Sony camera into the bedroom while I was sleep and fighting a cold and I cursed him out in my Spanish accent [on camera] and the next day, people wanted to see more,” Jose told Bossip.

“We didn’t know it would turn into what it turned into but, that led to covers and magazines and I would get stopped at school and I’d get stopped to do little independent films and videos.”

Their relationship didn’t last and they’ve moved on.

Appearing on the Scoop B & Reg Podcast, Jose said she learned a lot from Budden. “I started off in the game with Joey and he was a I don’t give a f*** type of person,” she told Reginald Calixte and I.