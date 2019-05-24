Tamar Braxton & David Adefeso Dating Update

Things appear to be getting serious between Tamar Braxton and her boyfriend David Adefeso. On the teaser for tonight’s episode of Braxton Family Values, David asks the reality star to meet his mother, and she doesn’t quite know how to react. Learn more about the episode and their relationship below.

“I told you about my mom, right? And she’s heard a lot about you. I’ve told her a lot about you,” David tells Tamar in the teaser. “She wants to meet you, but she’s not going to be here anytime soon. So, how would you like to go to Nigeria? Meet my mom, meet my brothers, my sisters are over there. What do you think?”

Tamar Is Nervous About Meeting David’s Mom on New ‘Braxton Family Values’

Tamar has a difficult time answering David, and voices her uncertainty to the camera. “I have never met a mom before, so I know how important it is, like, when a man meets my mama,” she explained. “So, me meeting his mama has got to be huge,” she expresses. “No woman has ever met David’s mama before. What that say about me?”

Tamar and David made a point of keeping their relationship private initially, but they eventually felt comfortable enough to make their union public. “I thought long and hard about it,” the former told Entertainment Tonight. “[But] I mean, it’s what my life is about, so why not? We’re not hiding anything, so why not?”

The Couple Waited to Go Public With Their Relationship

Tamar teased her relationship with David during a 2018 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. “I met him at a friend’s birthday party, thank you God, he’s so fine! I can’t take it sometimes. It’s like a whole snack — a Lunchable!” she told the host. “He lives in L.A., he’s originally from Nigeria, but he lived here for a while.”

According to Atlanta Black Star, however, Tamar split from David shortly after filming the current season of Braxton Family Values. She posted two messages on her Instagram Live that hinted at her single status. They read: “I’m single…ready to mingle tho” and “Trust No ONE.” She has not commented on these posts.

Tamar Recently Divorced Her Ex-Husband Vincent Herbert

Tamar recently finalized her divorce from her husband Vincent Herbert. The couple met in 2003 after being introduced by her sister Toni, and wed in 2008. Tamar filed for divorce one month shy of their nine-year anniversary. She explained her reasoning in a lengthy Instagram post. “I decided I didn’t want to be married for the sake of saying so. I wanted to have a relationship,” she wrote. “Someone to share my/our dreams, our successes, our failures, our past, present & future with…& not finding out shit online…some of us have been living a LIE!”

“Sometimes we stay ‘married’ for face value or to say ‘we did it’ but the truth is…it couldn’t be more broken &further apart than we are NOW!” she continued. “Even on an anniversary! You can say he did this, she did that, I put up with ‘this’ & I’ve suffered & endured ‘this’ for so long..but the TRUTH is that this was your choice 2 stay we get so caught up in WE are ‘winning’ in love that we are LOSING a battle that doesn’t have ANYTHING 2 do with us!”