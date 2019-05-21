‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers 2019: From Episode 2 to the Winner

The Bachelorette 2019, with Hannah Brown as the star, enters episode 2 and the major spoilers have been released. For those of you who want to know about what to expect this season, the hometown dates, and the winner who Brown is engaged to, read on below. If you do NOT want to know any of these spoilers, then you’ve come to the wrong place. With that out of the way, read on for the rundown.

– On episode 2 of the season, Hannah Brown goes on her first solo date and Tyler Gwozdz, aka Tyler G., gets the one-on-one date. When it comes to those who won the group dates tonight, those roses went to Jed Wyatt and Dustin Kendrick, according to Reality Steve.

– The final 4 contestants for the hometown dates are Luke Parker, Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron, and Peter Weber. Parker gets eliminated before the final 3 and the final 2 are reported by Reality Steve to be Wyatt and Cameron.

– When it comes to the overnight dates, usually, three contestants make it to the fantasy suites. But, Reality Steve has said Brown couldn’t make up her mind and didn’t eliminate anyone after hometowns. So, all four hometown guys went on the overnight dates with her.

– Reality Steve has reported that Tyler C. is the winner and he is engaged to Brown. On the 2019 finale of American Idol, Brown did confirm that she is currently very “happy”, but that’s about it.

– Host Chris Harrison had some info to dish on the villains this season. In an interview with E! News, Harrison revealed, “There’s gonna be villains, and it’s not your typical villain. It’s not the typical bad guy that’s like a flash in the pan and goes away—although there are those too … What really creates the drama, what really drives this entire season and may dictate how this ends for Hannah and kind of reflects and affects the rest of her life is the drama lasts, and it’s about people she cares about. It’s not just oh here’s the bad guy, he’s gone. This thing festers and has to deal with the entire kind of undertone to the season. So that’s what’s really going to shape the season, and what I think people are going to take away.”

– According to Reality Steve, when it comes to the villains that Chris Harrison is talking about, Luke Parker is a big one on that list. Reality Steve said, “The ‘Luke the villain’ edit I’m hearing just stems from the fact he declared his love for Hannah so early, he got the first impression rose, and a lot of the guys thought he was being fake around her and just saying things she wanted to hear. He’s definitely a lightning rod all season long.” Reality Steve also said that after episode 4, Parker is the guy to beat for a while and the other men don’t really like him.