Charlene Conway, Tim Conway’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On Tuesday, news surfaced that comedic actor Tim Conway has died at age 85.

Best known for his roles on “The Carol Burnett Show” and “McHale’s Navy”, the actor passed from complications with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus. At the time of his death, he was married to Charlene Conway.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. They Married in 1984

Tim Conway and his wife, Charlene, married in 1984, bringing them to 35 years of marriage.

In addition to his previously mentioned roles, Conway was the voice of Barnacle Boy on Spongebob Squarepants and even appeared on season 2 of 30 Rock- the performance won him an Emmy.

He also received a Golden Globe for best-supporting actor for The Carol Burnett Show.

2. She and Her Stepdaughter Were Embroiled in a Legal Dispute over Tim’s Medical Care

In 2018, Tim was diagnosed with dementia and had brain surgery. Not long after, his wife and stepdaughter became embroiled in a legal dispute over who would have sole conservatorship over his health.

In September, Kelly Conway’s petition for temporary conservatorship over her father was rejected by the Los Angeles Superior Court. In her petition, Kelly detailed her concerns with her stepmother, Charlene’s, medical decisions regarding Tim Conway.

According to My News LA, “In her petition for a temporary conservatorship, 56-year-old Kelly Conway maintained that her stepmother planned to move her father from the Villas at Topanga Terrace care facility in West Hills. Kelly Conway said her father was comfortable there and that she should be in charge of administering his dementia medication.”

3. The Court Battle Between Charlene and Kelly Conway Was Settled in April

In March, People reported that Charlene was granted conservatorship over Tim Conway. She was reportedly found to be “suitable and qualified” by the court.

The filing, obtained by People, stated that Conway was “unable to make his own healthcare decisions” at the time.

In March 2019, Kelly sent a statement to USA Today that said she was “very happy with the outcome after more than a year of fighting to keep her dad safe and sound. She is now allowed to see him and is permitted to meet with Tim’s healthcare professionals.”

4. Charlene Is Conway’s Second Wife

Charlene is Conway’s second wife. Previously, he was married to Mary Anne Dalton, from 1961 to 1978.

According to Conway’s Wikipedia page, his step-daughter through his marriage to Charlene became the tour manager for Conway’s live tour with Harvey Korman.

In an interview with the LA Times in 2013, Tim Conway discussed his early career and family. Asked about the time that he and Charlene visited his father’s sister, Madge, he said, “We knocked on the door and I said, ‘Madge, I am Sophia and Dan’s kid and I would like to say hello to you from my father.’ She said, “OK, you did. Thanks for showing up.” I also bought her a small TV, which she took back to Sears and said she didn’t want a TV because somebody would steal it.”

5. Tim Had Six Children with His First Wife

In addition to Kelly, Tim and Mary Anne shared daughter Jackie and sons Jaime, Tim Jr., Pat, Corey, and Shawn. His son, Tim Conway Jr., is KFI Los Angeles radio host.

At the time of his death, Conway lived in Encino, California.

On his biography on his website, Tim wrote, “I have been married since 1984, a record for Hollywood.”