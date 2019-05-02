WATCH: Madonna’s Billboard Music Awards 2019 Performance

Madonna brought it at Wednesday night’s 2019 Billboard Music Awards. That’s to be expected, as the singer dropped a whopping $5 million on the performance.

Gearing up for the release of her new album, ‘Madame X’, the singer belted out “Medellin”, her first new track in four years, alongside Maluma. According to TMZ, the $5 million price tag comes as a result of incorporating both CGI and holograms into the presentation. The performance marks Madonna’s return to the award show world for the first time in nearly four years. Panic! At The Disco, Sam Smith, and Normani, were among the other artists who performed.

Madame ❌ is rehearsing for something special……… 💃🏻 “Medellín” LIVE on the @BBMAs with @maluma ❌ – Wednesday, May 1st on NBC ❌ #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/S5tj4JY1QW — Madonna (@Madonna) April 19, 2019

On April 19, Madonna took to Twitter to post a photo of her prepping for the awards show, with the caption, “Madame ❌ is rehearsing for something special.”

The 60-year-old singer may be making a comeback this year, but she’s no stranger to the industry. Often referred to as the “Queen of Pop”, Madonna has sold more than 300 million albums worldwide. At tonight’s Billboard Music Awards, she hopes the odds are in her favor for that number to rise again.

Kelly Clarkson was the host of tonight’s show. In a recent statement to Billboard, the songstress said, “I had so much fun hosting the ‘Billboard Music Awards’ last year that I’m back for more… We’re turning it up a notch this year and I can’t wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music.”

Cardi B and Drake led the pack tonight with an impressive number of nominations each– Cardi B was the frontrunner with 21 nominations, including top artist, while Drake and Post Malone each raked in 17 noms.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards aired Wednesday at 8pm ET/PTon NBC. The show was hosted by Kelly Clarkson for the second year in a row.