What Did Arya See Burned on ‘Game of Thrones’ S8E5? Was It Longclaw? [PHOTOS]

On Season 8 Episode 5 of Game of Thrones, Arya spent a lot of time staring at something that was burned. Some viewers aren’t sure what it was and some actually think it might have been Longclaw. We have the explanation here.

This post has MAJOR spoilers for Season 8 Episode 5 of Game of Thrones.

First, we can say definitively that Arya did NOT see a burned Longclaw at the end of Game of Thrones. She was staring at the burned bodies of the mom and child that she was trying to help escape earlier before she was knocked out.

Here’s the scene where she saw the aftermath.

She saw the burned bodies of the mom and child she tried to help. The photo above is NOT a burned sword in someone’s hand, like some viewers think. I can see how some viewers might think it’s a burned sword with something shaped like a dog on the hilt. But it’s most definitely not a sword and not Longclaw. Just as a quick reminder, Longclaw is shaped differently.

Now that we have gotten that out of the way, we can share that what she saw was the toy that the child she was helping had been carrying earlier.

In this photo you can clearly see the child carrying the same burned toy that Arya later sees after she was knocked out.

Arya tried to save the mother and child, even urging them out of the building where they were hiding, thinking she could save them. After the mom fell, she took the time to help them get back up again. But it was all for naught and they died in the dragon fire.

Some think that Arya’s experience will cause her to put Daenerys on her list. That’s certainly possible considering how emotionally wrought she was after being knocked out. Or maybe she will decide that being a lady in Gendry’s land isn’t so bad after all.

