Benicio Bryant: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Benicio Bryant is a singer who is auditioning on America’s Got Talent. Bryant, 14, has already received national attention despite his relative youth, as he previously competed on The Voice Kids in Germany and performed alongside Grammy winner Brandi Carlile.

Bryant will be taking the AGT stage to perform a spine-tingling version of Carlile’s “The Joke.” According to Billboard, the teen sensation nails the song’s tricky sky-high chorus, and leaves the judges speechless. Learn more about Bryant and his fledgling career below.

1. He Placed 2nd In Germany’s Singing Competition ‘The Voice Kids’

The Voice Kids is a television show in Germany where kids sing in hopes of finding a celebrity coach to help guide them to winning the grand prize of 17,000 euros, or about $20,000. The kids have to be under 16 years old, and they also stand a chance at getting a record deal. The show discovered Bryant through his YouTube channel and asked him to audition over Skype.

“Man, it was probably the craziest thing ever,” he told the Renton Reporter. “It was shocking too because like at first we kind of thought it was a joke and just like a prank call, but it wasn’t, it was like for real, it was so cool.” Bryant passed the audition, and he and his family traveled to Germany so that he could compete. While on the show, Bryant worked alongside Max Giesinger, a singer-song writer from Waldbronn, Germany.

“It’s just like TV you know, you see it on TV and it’s the exact same thing and all of the coaches are really famous and, I really didn’t know who they were, but it was cool seeing the audience react to them when they were sitting in the seats, it was really cool,” Bryant added. It was different from singing for my family, definitely, it was nerve-racking, but it was fun, I really liked it.” He finished second in the competition.

2. He Performed Alongside Brandi Carlile at Tahoma High School In Washington

Bryan got a chance to perform alongside Brandi Carlile at Tahoma High School in Washington. He was pulled up on stage during Carlile’s set, and allowed to show off his impressive singing skills before the crowd. Carlile later posted a video of the set on her Facebook with the caption:

LISTEN to this 13 year old boy sing this song – this happened at a little jam I did at Tahoma (my old high school) this kid jumped up on stage with me and SLAYED ‘The Joke.’ Benicio Bryant is his name- you’ll be hearing it again! …. Keep singing Benicio. ‘I have seen how it ends.’

Bryant later recounted the experience during an interview with KIRO Radio’s Ron and Dan. “One of my teachers was talking about this benefit,” he explained. “She was like, ‘Why don’t I see if you can go?’ And then the next day she told me that I got to perform with Brandi Carlile. It was just shocking, like ‘Oh my gosh, no way!’ I couldn’t wait to tell my mom.”

3. He Made His Television Debut on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Bryant made his television debut in 2018, when he and Carlile performed “The Joke” on Late Night with Seth Meyers. They took the stage with a full band, and give an emotionally searing performance that resulted in a standing ovation from the audience.

“Benicio understands this song on a level I can only imagine,” Carlile told Billboard. “When he sings it, it comes to life in a new way for me. He won’t be 13 forever and he knows how it ends.” Bryant received more exposure as a result of his performance, and he reached out fans on his Facebook. “I want to thank everyone’s who’s been supporting me through this whole journey,” he wrote. “I’ve been singing since I was little and everyone’s been so supportive.”

4. His Father Jeremy Bryant Said That His Career Has Been a ‘Crazy, Exciting Journey’ So Far

Bryant’s parents have encouraged his musical career. His father Jeremy told the Renton Reporter that he’s incredibly proud of what he’s been able to accomplish. “It’s been a crazy, exciting journey because Beni has been singing for so long now, and he’s always been performing at every family function,” he said. “[He] sings on the table in front of people, so we kind of felt like this was the direction he was heading, but this Germany thing, like he was saying, it didn’t feel real at first.”

In a separate interview, Jeremy talked about watching his son perform on television, and how he still gets nervous for him. “The feeling of having your kid up there — there’s nothing you can do,” he explained. “They’re up there and the whole world is watching them and it’s just so nerve racking, especially during the finals.”

5. He Has Over 18K Subscribers on YouTube & He Released His Debut Single In November

Bryant has a YouTube channel where he regularly uploads acoustic covers and live performances. He has gained over 18,000 subscribers since joining YouTube in 2013. Some of his videos include covers of Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)”, Beyonce’s “Halo” and his performance of the National Anthem at Safeco Field in Seattle.

“Truly honored and blessed to be singing our national anthem on September 5th at Safeco Field before our Seattle Mariners take on the Baltimore Orioles!!” he wrote. “The stage keeps getting bigger! I am proud to be an American, and honored to represent my city.. Thank you to everyone who has supported me!! See ya on September 5th!! GO M’s!”

On his Facebook page, Bryant cites artists like Lady Gaga, Selena, and Sia as his biggest musical influences. He also states that his preferred musical genres are pop, R&B, and soul music. On November 18, 2018, Bryant released his debut single “My Love” on iTunes. The single has a R&B and pop sound that’s reminiscent of artists like Justin Beiber and The Weeknd.