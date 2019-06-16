‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Episode 2: When Will It Become Available?

Last week, the second season of Big Little Lies premiered on HBO. Now, fans are curious when the next episode will become available.

Episode 2 of Season 2 will be released tonight, Sunday, on HBO at 9pm ET.

If you don’t have a television and are only watching through your phone or computer, use HBO Now, which allows you to log in with your cable provider to get the series. HBO Now also allows a seven-day free trial.

In total, the second season of the show has seven episodes, following the same structure as the first season. Unlike Season 1, all episodes are directed by Andrea Arnold.

According to TVLine, the show debuted to huge ratings last Sunday, with 1.4 million viewers– up 27% from the series premiere in February 2017. The Season 1 finale, however, delivered a substantial 1.86 million views.

According to the outlet, with replay added in, the Season 2 premiere had audiences growing to 2.5 million viewers– up 39% from the series’ debut.

The addition of Meryl Streep to the already star-studded cast has certainly contributed to those numbers. Streep, an admitted fan of the show, agreed to join Season 2 without even reading the script.

In a recent interview with Variety, the cast raved about having Streep as a co-star. Dern told the outlet: “… you’re a little girl dreaming of becoming an actor and working with Meryl Streep. That’s where I dreamt as a child and it’s a great extraordinary gift to have come true.”

Asked what she took away working from working with the legendary actress, Dern said, “What an incredible teammate she is. Her goal is to make all the stories, even if she’s not a part of those stories, resonate and remain honest and relatable — and that is a great lesson and reminder.”

Adam Scott, meanwhile, still seems to be wrapping his head around the fact that he’s even in a television show with Meryl Streep. The actor tells Variety, “I still can’t believe that I”m on a TV show that Meryl Streep is also on. That’s still weird… The first time I met her was at the table read and she was so sweet and we chatted for just a second and she moved on to talk to someone else, and I was just sort of standing there, and immediately, Laura Dern came up to me and she was like, ‘I saw the whole thing. You did very well.’”

And James Tupper, playing Zoe Kravitz’s husband on the show, added, “It was like meeting the Queen of England — you’re like, ‘Your majesty.’”

Be sure to tune into Big Little Lies Sundays at 9pm ET to find out how the rest of the season will pan out.