‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Episode 4: When Will It Become Available Tonight?

Tonight, Big Little Lies returns for another episode, and fans are itching to know when they can watch the show on TV.

This evening’s episode will air Sunday, June 30, at 9pm EST.

The title for tonight’s episode is She Knows, and it could be referring to any of our female protagonists. Could it be a reference to Bonnie? Or perhaps Mary Louise? Tune in tonight to find out.

One of the most prominent scenes in last week’s episode came when Renata lost her mind at her daughter, Amabella’s, elementary school. The chaos started after Amabella had a panic attack at school while learning about climate change.

In a subsequent meeting with the principal and Amabella’s teacher, Renata hisses, “What possesses two idiots like yourselves to teach 8-year-olds that the planet is doomed?”

The episode was quite illuminating, as it posed a question that many parents consider themselves: is there such a thing as “too soon” to talk to your child about climate change?

Earther recently spoke to an assistant professor at NYU Langone’s Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry to discuss the topic. She said, “A child who’s going to have a more extreme response is probably a child who is more anxious generally… Whereas other kids, that’s not really how their brain works. They don’t get stuck in the spirals, or they don’t worry as intensely.”

In the series, Amabella’s mother clearly struggles with anxiety so it should come as no shock that she’s the second grader who passed out during the class discussion. While the episode touches on some serious subjects, it manages to do so in true BLL fashion, with Amabella’s psychiatrist dressing up as Little Bo Peep, and Renata going off with some unabashed and beautifully-delivered monologues about parenting.

According to GRIST, a recent NPR poll found that 80% of parents wished their kids would learn about climate change in the classroom. But this, of course, begs the question of when it is too early to discuss the subject.

The climate change discussion is then brought to the school auditorium, where the mothers discuss whether or not to include the subject in the curriculum. Madeline takes to the stage to discuss the topic, which then turns into a discussion about her own troubles in her marriage.

Will the climate change conversation continue on tonight’s episode? Be sure to tune in to HBO at 9pm EST to find out.