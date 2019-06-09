‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Premiere Time & Channel

Tonight, Big LIttle Lies returns for an all-new second season, and fans can’t wait to find out what’s in store for the “Monterey Five”.

The second season will debut Sunday, June 9, at 9pm ET/PT on HBO.

Based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, Big Little Lies was originally slated to only run one season. But after becoming a sensation, it was swiftly renewed for a second installment. It’s been more than two years since Season 1 of the show ended, and now, we’ll find out how the show will unravel after Perry’s death.

In the words of Vox, “The new season feels a bit different, at least in its early episodes (only the first three were sent to critics for review). And that’s not just because Big Little Lies has progressed beyond its source material, or because the deity known as Meryl Streep is joining the cast. It’s also a bit lighter in tone, and simultaneously more grounded. This time around, it seems to be focusing less on shocking turns and mean-girl moments, and more on the interior lives of its characters.”

The show left off at the Otter Bay Elementary School, where Perry and Celeste were having an argument. Later, when Celeste is speaking to Jane, Madeline, and Renata, Perry comes to find her, and it’s in that moment that he sees Jane. It quickly becomes clear that Perry is the man who raped her years ago, and is the father of her son.

When Perry begins attacking his wife, the other ladies attempt to rescue her, but he’s too strong for them. Bonnie, who has been watching from afar, then races towards the fiasco and pushes Perry down the stairwell, to his death.

Vox states that this season will center on the ladies’ attempts to move forward after the traumatic death. The season also will focus heavily on Meryl Streep’s character, Mary Louise Wright, who has come to Monterey to help take care of her grandchildren. In previews for this season, we see Mary Louise prodding Celeste about Perry’s death.

And we may not be done with Perry, after all. Nicole Kidman may have revealed a major spoiler at a panel in New York. Speaking of Alexander Skarsgard, the actress revealed, “He was the most incredible acting partner, and then he came back for season two.” According to People, Witherspoon giggled and reacted to that statement by “motioning for her costar to stop talking”. Kidman cut in, “He has a little bit of a part in the sense of… on the basis of… OK, I’ll be quiet. He didn’t abandon us, we’ll put it that way.”

Big Little Lies season two premieres Sunday, June 9, at 9pm ET on HBO.