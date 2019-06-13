People are Throwing Shade at Chris Brown After he Told Karrueche to ‘Upgrade Ya Man’

Chris Brown is being dragged on social media for some comments he made on a since-deleted Instagram post by his ex Karrueche. In the photo, Karrueche is standing with her new boyfriend, ex-NFL player Victor Cruz, as the two show off their outfits. Chris Brown took offense to Cruz’s fit and let it be known in a series of comments mocking the wide receiver.

“Nothing bad or major, UPGRADE HIM SIS.” the R&B singer wrote. He then offered to “take him around and style him.” Though the offer seemed like an insult, Brown tried to clarify by saying “NOT HATE. Just some game spirit.” He continued with 3 additional comments saying “UPGRADE YA MAN BOO” and that Cruz looks “like he shopping of(f) the manakin andd trying to bargain with the sales manager. Retired wrestler spanks.”

Despite saying “no shade” and “peace love and joy” the comments were clearly made to embarrass the former New York Giant.

The internet, being tired of Chris Brown’s antics, reacted by mocking the singer and claiming he’s not over Karrueche.

The tweets and meme continue to pour and are mostly critical of the “No Guidance” singer’s comments.

A Troubled Past

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran have had their fair share of ups and downs as the two were in an on again off again relationship throughout the past few years. The two officially split in 2014 after Brown allegedly got another woman pregnant while he and Tran were together.

Karrueche filed for a restraining order in 2017 claiming that Brown “threatened to kill me to others, threatened me via text messages and threatened to harass my friends” in addition to striking her several times. She also claims the pop singer “threatened to kill me to others, threatened me via text messages and threatened to harass my friends.” She claimed in her restraining order that this pattern of abuse has been happening for years.

The documents detail a long history of alleged abuse by Brown during the course of their relationship. Brown responded to the allegations in a now-deleted Instagram post. “Make sure ya’ll don’t be listening to all this bulls–t, man. What all them other people on the outside doing, let them do what they doing. I don’t know what the f–k they talking about.”

Many fans and casual observers still remember when Chris Brown brutally beat pop star Rihanna in 2009. The incident has cast a cloud of doubt over the singer’s new relationships and people are quick to accuse the singer of abuse and bad intentions due to the singer’s checkered past.