How Long Is the CMT Music Awards Tonight? When Does It End?

The CMT Music Awards is an annual ceremony that celebrates country music’s biggest stars. The ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. ET on the CMT Network, and run for about two hours and forty minutes before wrapping up at 10:40 p.m. ET. After that, the CMT Network will replay the entire show.

There are several guest performers scheduled to appear. Us Weekly reports that CMT nominee and country superstar Carrie Underwood will perform, as well as Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, the Zac Brown Band and Kane Brown. There will also be several collaborations, including Maren Morris with Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile with Tanya Tucker, Toby Keith with Cole Swindell and Little Big Town with Thomas Rhett and Trombone Shorty. It’s the longest performance lineup in the ceremony’s history.

The Ceremony Will Air from 8-10:40 P.M. ET on the CMT Network

In terms of nominees, the CMT Awards are looking at their most eclectic roster yet. In addition to usual suspects like Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and the Zac Brown Band, this year’s ceremony has left field nominees like Boyz II Men, Shawn Mendes, Gladys Knight and Meghan Trainor.

Kane Brown is nominated for two CMT Awards, including Video of the Year for his single “Good As You” and Male Video of the Year for “Lose It.” He told iHeartRadio that the ceremony holds a special place in his heart because it allows the fans to get involved. “It’s definitely a lot more laid back,” he explained. “But, what’s really cool about the CMT Awards is that it involves the fans! For me, I mean that’s how I got started was my fans, so having that little bit of credibility. If we were to win an award, your fans know that they did that. It means the world to them.”

This Year’s Show Will Have the Longest Roster of Performers In CMT History

Russell Dickerson shared a similar sentiment with FOX News. “I’m very excited!” the country music singer-songwriter said. “Last year was my first performance on an award show ever, so the CMT Awards are super special because of that. I always love award shows because all the artists are there and you get to hang all in one spot. And that’s just the social butterfly in me.”

Dickerson also broke down his preparation routine for the CMT Awards, and revealed that his wife helps him pick out his wardrobe for the night. “I don’t have a glam squad. My wife is my glam squad because I do my hair every day. So it’s super easy to do,” he revealed. “My wife will put a little something on my face — I don’t know what it is, but helps with the blemishes. She’s always the one who makes sure that we’re both looking glam. It doesn’t take me long. I definitely have a little 2 Chainz in the background playing. Also Lil Baby and Lauv. I’m feeling Lil Baby right now.”