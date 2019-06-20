Who Is Cowboy on ‘Yellowstone’ & Which Actor Plays Him?

There’s a mysterious new character on Yellowstone who was introduced in the Season 2 premiere. He goes by the name of Cowboy. Here’s what we know about him so far, including who plays him.

Cowboy’s introduction wasn’t hinted at in the trailer or on IMDB, so there must be something pretty important about this character’s background. He won’t say much else about himself except that he just goes by Cowboy. He tells John that he has references and is trying to make his way to Arizona. (Some fans are wondering if he might be a plant of some sort.) Cowboy makes fun of Jimmy and he gets in a heated conversation later with Rip. But he also befriends Walker, who warns him about the Dutton Ranch and makes him promise to take Walker with him when he leaves.

COWBOY: You don't need permission to leave, Walker.

WALKER: Here ya do. #Yellowstone — Richard (@alltvallshade) June 20, 2019

We also learn that Cowboy likes to stir things up. He’s a lot more complicated and manipulative than you might think, in my opinion.

This new black cowboy is working my last nerve. But I love it tho. @Yellowstone @paramountnet #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/LxxO5JBRsK — Wynton Mohorn (@Wynton_Mohorn) June 20, 2019

So who plays the role of Cowboy? I noticed that one of the top searches during Yellowstone was for Danny Glover, but he is NOT the actor who plays Cowboy. The actor who plays Cowboy is the very talented Steven Williams.

He’s phenomenal.

Many Happy Returns of the Day to Steven Williams https://t.co/RbNc5W37CV General Maurice Vidrine on Stargate SG1 (Enemy Mine, Absolute Power and Tangent) + Rufus on Supernatural & Mr X on The X-Files #VeronicaMars #TheLeftovers #Yellowstone pic.twitter.com/wYQfLIN6aW — Gatecast (@thegatecast) January 7, 2019

Steven Williams’ credits include playing Joe Ridgeway on the upcoming Locke and Key, Ambitions, Project Blue Book, The Chi (Quentin), One Mississippi, Supernatural (Rufus), Minority Report, The Leftovers (Virgil), iZombie, Stargate, and so much more. I honestly loved him in his role as Virgil on Leftovers, a complicated character who really kept me guessing.

I’m glad to see #StevenWilliams (Cowboy) added to the cast. He’s a real BOSS and shines in any role he plays. Get ready for him to bring a whole new kind of power to the ranch #YellowStone — Pamz Place (@PamzzPlace) June 20, 2019

Fans are excited to see him on the show. I can’t wait to see what he does on Yellowstone.