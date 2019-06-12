Dr Disrespect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dr Disrespect, aka Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, seems to have been banned from his Twitch account after his IRL stream showed a public bathroom.

The Twitch user describes himself as the most ruthless competitor in the online gaming community. After the incident, his Twitch page has been deactivated and is now unavailable.

1. This is Dr Disrespect’s First IRL Stream, Which Subsequently Got Him Banned From Twitch

Dr Disrespect’s IRL stream at the E3 conference in Los Angeles followed him into a public bathroom. He can be seen heading into a men’s restroom sporting an unkempt black mullet and mustache, wearing camouflage pants, yellow sunglasses, a backpack, and headphones.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I gotta take a diarrhea,” Dr Disrespectful says in the live stream before heading into a stall. “I’ll be right back.”

2. His Actions on the Live Stream Could be Illegal

Dr Disrespect streams inside an E3 bathroom, gets banned from Twitch

Section 647(j)(1) of the California penal code states: “A person who looks through a hole or opening, into, or otherwise views, by means of any instrumentality, including, but not limited to, a periscope, telescope, binoculars, camera, motion picture camera, camcorder, or mobile phone, the interior of a bedroom, bathroom, changing room, fitting room, dressing room, or tanning booth, or the interior of any other area in which the occupant has a reasonable expectation of privacy, with the intent to invade the privacy of a person or persons inside.”

3. Dr Disrespect Violated Twitch’s Community Guidelines

To be a member of the Twitch community, users must respect all applicable local, national, and international laws while using the platform. Content or activity featuring, encouraging, offering, or soliciting illegal activity is prohibited. According to the Community Guidelines, users cannot invade the privacy of others.

“It is prohibited to share content that may reveal private personal information about individuals, or their private property, without permission. This includes but is not limited to: Sharing personally identifiable information (such as real name, location, or ID). Sharing restricted or protected social profiles or any information from those profiles. Sharing content that violates another’s reasonable expectation of privacy, for example streaming from a private space, without permission.”

4. Dr Disrespect Had a Stream Schedule Set for This Week

Stream Schedule ⏰ Week of 6/10/19 ▪️Mon – 12pm PT

▪️Tue – 12pm Special Event

▪️Wed – 12pm PT

▪️Thu – 11am PT

Stream Schedule ⏰ Week of 6/10/19 ▪️Mon – 12pm PT
▪️Tue – 12pm Special Event
▪️Wed – 12pm PT
▪️Thu – 11am PT
▪️Fri – 11am PT

According to his Twitter page, on which Dr Disrespect has not addressed the ban, he had a stream schedule set up for the week of June 10, 2019.

The post suggested that the gamer planned to stream starting between 11 p.m. and midnight Monday through Friday, with a special event planned for Tuesday. He has over 1.4 million followers on Twitter. The post has received almost 2,000 likes and has garnered quite a few comments.

I think you might need to update your schedule

One Twitter user thinks Dr Disrespect needs to “update his schedule.

5. Fans Are Reacting to the News on Twitter

HAHAHAHAH @drdisrespect have you lost yo mind? You cant film in a public bathroom! Good Lord!

Drama Alert host Daniel ‘KEEMSTAR’ Keem, who has had beef with Alinity Divine, asked if Dr Disrespect has lost his mind.

Mr respectful would have never slipped up this hard.

One Twitter user said, “free @drdisrespect.” Another user replied, suggesting that, “Mr respectful would have never slipped up this hard.”

All I'm saying is if anyone ever filmed my child using the bathroom, and ESPECIALLY if they streamed it to thousands upon thousands of people, I would do anything possible to absolutely ruin him in every way. Fuck Dr. Disrespect.

Another user is very upset by the gamer’s actions, saying that, “if anyone ever filmed my child using the bathroom, and ESPECIALLY if they streamed it to thousands upon thousands of people, I would do anything possible to absolutely ruin him in every way.”