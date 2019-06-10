Did Kate Gosselin & Bodyguard Steve Neild Date?

For several years, many people were convinced that Kate Gosselin was dating her bodyguard Steve Neild. Although the two were very close, Gosselin insists that she never dated Neild — who is a married man — and that the two have always been strictly friends. Moreover, Gosselin has said that she became great friends with Neild’s wife, Gina, over the years.

Despite Gosselin’s constant denial, rumors about her “relationship” with her now-former bodyguard circulated for years.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gosselin Was First Linked to Neild in 2009 & She Denied the Rumors

Around the time that Gosselin’s marriage was falling apart, the tabloids took aim at her personal life and she was accused of having an affair with Neild. At the time, Gosselin spoke out and denied the reports.

“The next story coming out from the animals that stalk us is about our security person and his family. Already the allegations they’re making about me are disgusting, unthinkable, unfathomable, and I am horrified. These are people who absolutely love us and want to see us through to the end. Of course, both of them travel with us at times, and we’ve spent holidays together, because, in this situation, your circle grows smaller and smaller, and it’s very natural to become friends with your manager, your publicist, your security team … they’re the only people you have left. And now they’re coming under fire,” Gosselin told People Magazine at the time.

Gosselin & Neild Dating Rumors Were Fueled After They Were Spotted Together Numerous Times & People Felt as Though Neild’s ‘Duties’ Went Beyond That of a Typical Bodyguard’s

Gosselin hired Neild just before her split from now ex-husband Jon Gosselin. Filming a reality television show and releasing a new book caused Gosselin and her family a need for security — cue Neild.

After the two were spotted out together a few times, rumors that they had more than a work-relationship surfaced — and the tabloids ran with the rumors for years.

When Gosselin was filming The Celebrity Apprentice, her co-star Kenya Moore told Us Weekly that Gosselin had Neild with her — and that the two even shared a hotel room.

“That bodyguard was very interesting because they actually shared a room — I don’t know if I’m supposed to say that — so he was around quite a lot,” Moore told Us Weekly back in 2014.

In March of that year, a concertgoer saw Gosselin and Neild at a Demi Lovato show and told Radar Online that the two were “holding hands.”

“The biggest surprise of all was who she was holding hands with. She was holding hands with Steve Neild, her ‘bodyguard.’ They are most definitely a couple and were NOT trying to hide it. We were surprised considering we kept up with all the Jon & Kate Plus 8 drama,” the source told Radar.

Stories like this popped up fairly frequently in 2014, but Gosselin and Neild were never photographed kissing and the two maintain they weren’t romantically involved.

He Supposedly Hasn’t Worked for Gosselin Since 2014 But Has Been Seen With Her Since

According to Radar Online, Neild stopped working for Gosselin sometime in 2014. However, he’s been spotted with Gosselin and her family quite a few times over the past few years.

For example, fans posted a pic (above) with Gosselin that was taken in 2016. Standing in the background is Neild, who was also at the event.

“They were smiling and laughing together. He even put his hand on her back while they were looking at pictures,” a source told Radar Online at the time.

On a 2017 episode of Kate Plus 8, Neild appeared on the show, helping Gosselin set up a treasure hunt for her sons’ 13th birthday party. Some fans were surprised to see Neild onscreen.

It is unknown if Neild still works for Gosselin or if the two are still friends.