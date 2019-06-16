LeAnn Horton, Jim Edmonds’ First Wife: 5 Fast Facts

LeAnn Horton, the late Real Housewives of Orange County star, was the first wife of baseball star Jim Edmonds, with whom he shared two daughters, Hayley and Lauren.

Jim Edmonds admits to “lapse in judgement” and “very poor decision” after sexts he allegedly sent surface (via @toofab) https://t.co/yvnRmfiEo8 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 15, 2019

Edmonds, a former St. Louis Cardinals player, has made headlines recently for allegedly cheating on his current wife, Meghan King Edmonds.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. LeAnn Passed Away on July 22, 2015 from Colon Cancer

One of LeAnn’s daughters posted the news to Instagram hours after her passing. She shared a sweet message about her “best friend.”

“Early this morning I lost the most important person in my life,” Hayley Edmonds wrote on Instagram. I’m so blessed to have had these past 17 years with you. But that will never be enough for me. I can’t imagine my life without you and I never imagined this day would come. You were an inspiration to everyone who knew you and I will aspire to be everything you were. You truly lived life to the fullest and were such a fighter. The memories we made will forever be instilled in me and I’ll never forget the good times we had. You were not only my mom, but my best friend. Thank you for everything you’ve taught me and for the wisdom you’ve given me. I will never ever stop loving you. Life won’t be easy without you but I know you will be with me every step of the way. Rest in peace mommy, I love you with all my heart.”

2. Meghan King Edmonds Recieved Horton’s Blessing to Raise Her Girls

According to US, Jim’s current wife Meghan had gotten LeAnn’s blessing to raise Hayley and Lauren.

“I’m not trying to replace anyone — I’m in the stepmom role, and I just have to figure out what that’s going to be,” Meghan told the outlet. “LeAnn and I were always in close contact about the girls. She loved me and she loved the role I played while she was alive, and she felt comfortable with me being in the girls’ lives moving forward.”

3. LeAnn Was at Meghan and Jim’s Wedding Ceremony

Meghan and Jim were married on October 24, 2014. The couple is pictured above with Hayley and Lauren, as well as Landon and Sutton, Jim’s children from his second marriage with Allison Jayne Raski, which lasted from 2008 until 2014.

Jim’s first ex-wife, LeAnn Horton, who was battling cancer at the time, attended the ceremony with their two daughters, Lauren and Hayley. Meghan and LeAnn reportedly had a good relationship, which made her transition into stepmotherhood much easier.

4. Hayley Remembers Her Mother Often Via Posts on Social Media

Several months after LeAnn’s death, Hayley took to Instagram, “It’s days like today where I wish you were here to hug me and tell me everything is gonna be okay. You were always the best at that. Life really isn’t all that fun without you, but I’m trying my best to make you proud. I would do anything for just one more day. I miss you like crazy Mom.”

On November 11, 2015, Hayley posted a picture for her mother’s birthday, “Happy birthday to my beautiful mama❤️ I wish more than anything we could celebrate together. Words can’t explain how torn apart I am without you, but today I’m going to spend remembering the memories you left me and celebrating the unbelievable mother you were. I love you and miss you every second. I know you’re up there with you’re champagne glass missing me too. Until I see you again, happy birthday queenie.”

On February 12, 2019, Hayley posted another photo encouraging people to take their parents’ advice, “Everyone always says “mamas always right” and I always sit and think about what she would tell me to do when I hit a hard patch in life. I can only guess I’m doing what she’d be proud of. I encourage everyone to cherish their parents advice even if you don’t take it. Once it’s gone you can never get it back. The one person who knows you better than you know yourself might not always be around. It’s an indescribable feeling to need the help of those you’ve lost. I hope I’m making you proud, mom.”

4. LeAnn’s Daughter Lauren Got Married in 2017

LeAnn’s daughter Lauren got married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in May 2017. While LeAnn would not physically be attending the ceremony, Hayley knew she would be there in spirit.

On May 14, 2017, Hayley posted a tribute to LeAnn for Mother’s Day, “Missing you more than ever right now. But I know you’ll be right there with us in Cabo next week celebrating. We love you mama. Happy Mother’s Day.”