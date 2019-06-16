Hallmark’s ‘Picture Perfect Mysteries’: Learn About Where It Was Filmed, the Cast & See Photos

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering a new mystery series: Picture Perfect Mysteries, tonight. The first in the series will premiere on Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This is a long-anticipated series starring Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega, Hallmark fans’ favorite married couple. Fans can’t wait for the movie to premiere. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see photos.

How To Watch ‘Picture Perfect Mysteries’

Picture Perfect Mysteries premieres tonight, Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Encores will air June 19 at 9 p.m. Eastern, June 23 at 7 p.m., July 21 at 9 p.m., and July 26 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Small-town New England professional wedding photographer Allie Adams finds herself in the middle of a murder mystery when the groom is suddenly shot and killed during the ceremonial first dance. Suspicion immediately turns towards Allie’s big brother Greg, the ex-boyfriend of the bride. Allie begins her own amateur investigation to clear Greg’s name, teaming up with Sam, the newest detective on the force.”

Picture Perfect Mysteries Was Filmed in Canada

The movie was filmed in Canada, including Vancouver in British Columbia, according to IMDB. What’s Filming has more details, listing Maple Ridge and Fowle Foto in Maple Ridge as filming locations. Carlos told TVFanatic that they actually tried to get the movie filmed in Hawaii but Hallmark wouldn’t agree. “We tried to get this thing to shoot in Hawaii. We kept saying, ‘Hallmark, just imagine the backdrop of a mystery in Hawaii.’ And they’re just like ‘No not going to happen.’ But, you know what? Never say never.”

Here’s one site of filming at Fowle Foto at 113B Ave. in March.

And an alert viewer saw this notice of filming for the Maple Ridge Florist at 22530 Dewdney Trunk Road.

@WhatsFilming

Maybe one day we will get something exciting in Ridge again lol pic.twitter.com/Qdy5QPl7wD — carrie (@Carrie_68) March 12, 2019

And blogger Kerry McNeil writes about Maple Ridge (including Maple Ridge Florist) and why it’s a great place for Hallmark films.

Some principal photography was done in Langley too.

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos.

‘Picture Perfect Mysteries’ Cast

Alexa PenaVega plays Allie Adams. She and her real-life husband Carlos PenaVega also produced the movie. She has a long list of film and TV appearances to her name, including Twister, The Bernie Mac Show, ER, Ghost Whisperer, Spy Kids, Sleepover, Odd Girl Out, Walkout, The Pregnancy Project, Destination Wedding, and more. She recently starred in Hallmark’s Enchanted Christmas and is a favorite of Hallmark fans.

Alexa told TVFanatic that they wanted the movie to have an old-school mystery feel. She said when she was first approached about doing a mystery movie, she passed until she could do one with Carlos. She said they also wanted to play characters that get annoyed with each other this time around, since fans are so used to seeing their characters fall in love.

Carlos PenaVega (Alexa’s real-life husband) plays Sam. His other appearances include Big Time Rush, a musical comedy on Nickelodeon. The band the comedy is based on sold out around the globe. He’s also starred in Spare Parts, Grease: Live!, Little Birds, Life Sentence, and more. He recently starred in Hallmark’s Enchanted Christmas and is a favorite of Hallmark fans.

Carlos told TV Fanatic about the movie, “Our number one thing was like the music needs to be its own character, and I think we’ve really hit the nail on the head. It really feels like an old-school mystery, you know like the ones from the ’90s.”

John Cor plays Greg, Allie’s big brother. He’s an actor, martial artist, hobby musician, and former Ford model. He has starred in Dark Matter, Freeform’s Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, and many independent productions. He’s also a writer and his first novel is called In Heat. He was recently on Hallmark’s Love on Safari.

Marci T. House plays Chief Debra Dunn. Her many credits include The Bad Seed, Wedding March (Sandra), Life Sentence, The Expanse (Soledad), Timeless (Michelle), Fifty Shades Freed (Forensic Officer), Rocky Mountain Christmas, The Mountain Between Us, iZombie (Det. Devore), Prison Break, Supergirl (Dr. Hampton), Tarzan and Jane (voice of Angela), Motive (Jennifer Wells), Strange Empire (Ruby), Emily Owens MD (Nurse), Fringe, Reaper, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Trezzo Mahoro (Noah)

Paul McGillion (Nick Carlin)

Pippa Mackie (Sarah)

Sunita Prasad (Maya)

Ian Robert Morton (Captain Johns)

Lindsay Maxwell (Jenna)

Keith Mackechnie (Mr. Davis)

Roz Murray (Mrs. Davis)

Kurt Szarka (Kevin Davis)

Michelle Brezinski (Mrs. Cole)

Tiffany Mo (Beth)

Matt Hamilton (Brandon)

Beverley Elliott (May)

Sheila Tyson (Sue)

Nelson Wong (DJ Kenny Kwon)

Latonya Williams (Receptionist)

Andy Canete (Father)

Annette Reilly (Mother)

Emery Rennie (Teddy)

Michael Patrick Denis (Bill Cross)

Here are some more photos.

