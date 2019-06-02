Reagan Charleston’s Husband: The Reality Star Marries Reese Thomas

Things couldn’t be more different this season on Southern Charm: New Orleans. Not only is Reagan officially divorced from now ex-husband, Jeff Charleston, but she’s found love again and has tied the knot with her new husband, Reece Thomas. On top of that, the couple is expecting their first child!

Things seem to be going great for Reagan. In a May interview with People, the reality star dished, “This is my second chance at love, at being happy, at a stable marriage, at having a family.”

They’re expecting their baby girl in mid to late June. “We’re thrilled!” Charleston tells People. “Everything has been in hyperdrive, but it’s been incredible.”

The mom-to-be adds of Reese, “He was born to be a dad. He’s so good with kids and he’s got a dad hat on already. And I’m so ready to be a mom… I keep thinking about the fact that I’m bringing a life into this world. I’m going to have a little person who I’m going to feed and raise. It’s the warmest feeling. I’m so excited.”

What do we know about Reece? He works as the operations manager at Elite Thoroughbreds.

The two actually dated years ago– before Reagan was married to Jeff. Pictures of the duo have been plastered all over Reagan’s Instagram, which you can check out here.

Additional good news for Reagan is that she recently passed the bar. Reagan shared the news to her Instagram in April, along with a series of photos of her cap and gown– she graduated from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law last year.

I PASSED THE BAR!!! 🙌🙌🙌 Reagan Charleston, Esq. 🙌🙌🙌 What a journey! Now, what’s next?! #magnacumlaude #JD#Esq 😍😍😍 #southerncharmnola” The reality star captioned the pic, “

What is next for Reagan and her new husband? Find out on tonight’s season 2 premiere of Southern Charm: New Orleans, airing at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo.