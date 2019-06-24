‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Date 2019 & Season 15 Ending

The Bachelorette 2019 is in full swing and, each week, the finale gets closer and closer. The original date for the finale episode of season 15 was set for July 22, 2019, with Bachelor in Paradise‘s premiere broadcasting the following week. But, things have changed, according to Reality Steve. Now, The Bachelorette will conclude on July 29, 2019, unless ABC creates a two-night finale event, including the After the Final Rose Special. In this case, the show would most likely end on the next Tuesday night.

This season’s Men Tell-All Special will air on the original date for the finale, July 22nd, according to Women’s Health Magazine. For those unfamiliar, this is when the majority of the contestants, along with the star of the show, are asked questions about what went on this season and are put on the spot for their actions or behaviors.

As for what happens on the finale episode of the show this season, who Hannah Brown picks and whether or not she’s engaged to someone, we have your spoilers below. But, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING.

Previously, Hannah Brown opened up a bit about the show’s finale and her journey to find love to Entertainment Tonight. Brown told ET Online, “I will tell you that I’m happy and, ultimately, this season and how it all turned out is not how I thought it would be. It just wasn’t … It’s safe to assume there’s a lot of twists and turns on the way to the finale. It doesn’t mean that it’s not good. I think it happened the exact way that it was supposed to, and I feel really excited and blessed to have the opportunity that I’ve had and feel really good and want you all to see what that is. I can’t really tell you much more.”

With that said, let’s get into what everyone really wants to know … Who wins? Reality Steve first reported that contestant Tyler Cameron was the winner, but he has since changed his spoiler to Jed Wyatt, so it looks like Wyatt is the one engaged to Brown. According to Cinema Blend, late night show host Jimmy Kimmel previously predicted Wyatt to be the winner.

When speaking with ET Online, Brown talked about how thankful she is to have been able to search for love as the Bachelorette. Brown said, “I think about [how I’ve grown since The Bachelor] all the time — like, the girl who walked in the first night to meet Colton [Underwood] versus me now. And I think [I’m now] able to step up and step into who I am without any insecurities in that, because love me or hate me, I am who I am. I want to be surrounded by people who love me and encourage me, and the other people — you missed out. I think that it has taken a lot for me to get here, and my life in general, and I’m so thankful for this opportunity for giving me love for myself and hopefully love for somebody else too.”

Tune in to ABC on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT to watch Hannah Brown on her Bachelorette journey this season.