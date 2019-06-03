‘NOS4A2’ Premiere Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The highly anticipated new AMC series, NOS4A2, premieres tonight. The episode premieres at 10:05 p.m. Eastern and airs until 11:19 p.m. Eastern, so it’s an extra long episode tonight. There’s a lot of hype about this new series, so you’ll l ikely want to watch it live as it airs. Here’s how.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of AMC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

AMC is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of AMC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the show up to three days after it airs (and sometimes longer) even if you forgot to record it.

Additionally, AMC Premiere is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main package. AMC Premiere is a premium upgrade of AMC that allows you to watch all of AMC’s current shows (and some old ones) on-demand and commercial-free as soon as (and sometimes earlier than) they air live.

Philo TV

AMC is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch AMC live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include AMC.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of AMC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

NOS4A2 Preview

Here are some previews and videos about the new series.

This series will be different than anything you’ve seen before.

One description for the series reads: “Based on Joe Hill’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, NOS4A2 is a different kind of vampire story. It follows Vic McQueen, a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things. This ability puts her on a collision course with the evil and immortal Charlie Manx. Manx is a supernatural villain who feeds off the souls of children and then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland — a twisted place of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims — without losing her mind or falling victim to him.”