‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 7: When Does the Show Return?

Season 6 of When Calls the Heart might have had some controversy, but it was still beloved by fans. The departure of Lori Loughlin caused the series to be delayed briefly as they changed the script a bit to accommodate her absence. And fans are still reeling from the death of Jack. But the season continued strong, brought some delightful storylines, and now is coming to an end. Fans are already wondering when this beloved series is going to be back. Is it renewed? And how long will we have to wait until it returns? Find all the details below about Season 7 and then, when you finish this article, take the poll at the end and let us know if you’d like a seventh season of When Calls the Heart.

At the time of publication, we have some great news. When Calls the Heart has indeed been renewed for a seventh season! It was renewed in April. The only detail we don’t know yet is exactly when the show is returning, but it will likely be sometime in February 2020. However, we’ll probably get another Christmas special before that, although Hallmark hasn’t officially announced one yet.

When Calls the Heart is a western family drama starring Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Martin Cummins, Pascale Hutton, and Kavan Smith. It was inspired by a novel by Janette Oke. Season 6 ratings averaged from .15 to .30 in the 18-49 demo (which is a pretty wide range) and between 1.6 million and 2.4 million viewers. The show’s best ratings were for its Christmas special, averaging .55 in the 18-49 demo and 3.739 million viewers.

So just when will the season return? Although Hallmark hasn’t announced, we can make some guesses based on the previous seasons’ schedules. Season 1, which was 12 episodes long, debuted on January 11, 2014. Season 2, which was seven episodes long, debuted on April 25, 2015, which was a departure from Hallmark’s typical schedule for this series. Then things got back to normal for Season 3, which was eight episodes long and debuted on February 21, 2016. Season 4, which was 10 episodes long, debuted on February 19, 2017. Season 5, which was also 10 episodes long, debuted on February 18, 2018. And Season 6 debuted February 24, 2019. So it’s safe to say that Season 7 will debut in February 2020.

So based on the past pattern, Season 7 of When Calls the Heart will likely debut in February 2020, sometime after Valentine’s Day. We’ll probably also see a Christmas episode on December 25 or 26, since When Calls the Heart has had a Christmas special in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. It’s not likely that Hallmark will break this tradition for such a popular show.

Now let us know what you think. Do you think When Calls the Heart should have been renewed for a seventh season? Take our poll below and let us know.

If you want to stay updated on new Hallmark movies, join the author’s email list to learn about the next Hallmark movies. (Be sure and choose the Hallmark category when joining the list.)