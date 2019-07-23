AGT Judges Cuts Spoilers: Contestants Performing Tonight

Tonight, a slew of talented performers will take the stage on America’s Got Talent, and this evening’s show will be a little different than usual.

Tagging along with rookie judge Gabrielle Union will be her husband, NBA star Dwayne Wade, who will be acting as a guest judge. Wade will be treated as a regular panelist, meaning he’ll get a Golden Buzzer tonight.

Which acts will we see perform tonight?

Taking the stage will be a number of great performers, one of which is Adaline Bates.

Adalie Bates wowed us by singing Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable” in a half-drag outfit during the first round of auditions. The video has racked up more than 600,000 views today.

The Bir Khalsa Group will also take the stage today. The group consists of men who perform dangerous stunts. Their extreme performances were featured on Slovakia’s Got Talent.

And fan-favorite Robert Finley will also be performing. Finley is a roots soul musician from Louisiana, and a blind veteran. His website reads, “When you’ve been making music for as long as Robert Finley has, you know that the key to success is in your instincts. You learn to trust your gut, you learn to trust your ear, and most of all, you learn to trust your company. Fortunately for us, Mr. Finley has all three in spades.”

What do we know about Gingzilla? This glamonster is an award-winning international cabaret and performance artist who has performed sold-out shows in Edinburgh, Adelaide, Perth, London, Brighton, Sweden.

Ryan Niemiller, who writes that he is the “cripple threat of comedy”, was born with a disability in both arms. But he hasn’t let any obstacles he’s faced keep him from laughing people’s socks off. His website reads, “Ryan began his comedy career in Los Angeles, California, and hasn’t looked back since, performing in clubs and colleges across the country. Covering topics such as dating, trying to find employment, and attempting to find acceptance in a world not designed for him, Ryan tackles the issues in a way that makes you think while laughing the entire time.”

Other stars taking the stage tonight include ADEM Crew, Alex Dowis, Olivia Calderon, Dom Chambers, Duo Fusion, Izzy and Easton, Michael Paul, and Verba Shadow.

Dwayne Wade on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Interestingly enough, it wasn’t Union who initially proposed that her husband appear on the reality competition. She tells USA Today, “NBC asked me if it was OK, and I’m like, ‘Uh, is it OK if my husband comes to work with me? That is actually an amazing idea…”

She continues, “Who better to judge potential champions but somebody who’s been a three-time (NBA) champion, has been voted an all-star 13 times? He’s got experience performing in high-pressure situations. I thought it was brilliant…”

To prep for the show, Wade researched what to look for, what to expect, and even watched previous shows and contestants. Union says she didn’t need to give him any advice.

Be sure to watch tonight’s episode of America’s Got Talent on NBC at 8pm ET/PT.

